Dutch seizure leaves Chinese chipmaker owner facing devastating $1.3 billion loss

A Chinese technology company is bracing for huge financial losses after the Dutch government moved to take over its European semiconductor operations, according to an announcement made Friday.

Wingtech Technology, which owns Dutch chipmaker Nexperia, said it expects to lose anywhere from 9 billion to 13.5 billion yuan in 2025. That amounts to roughly $1.3 billion in losses, a staggering blow to the Shanghai-listed firm.

The company said its control over Nexperia remains limited following an October 7 decision by the Dutch Enterprise Chamber, which is part of the Amsterdam Court of Appeal. Even though Dutch authorities paused their takeover order on November 19, the legal restrictions on Wingtech’s management rights are still in effect.

The Dutch government had originally invoked a law from the Cold War era called the Goods Availability Act on September 30 to seize control of Nexperia’s European operations. Last November, officials suspended that order as what they called a “show of goodwill.” Chinese officials responded by saying the move was a “first step in the right direction.”

In its Friday statement, Wingtech explained that it will need to record major investment losses and write down the value of its assets. “During the reporting period, the company expects to recognise a significant amount of investment losses and asset impairment losses, which will have a substantial impact on the company’s performance for the 2025 financial year,” the company said.

The expected losses would be far worse than what the company suffered in 2024, when it posted a loss of 2.83 billion yuan. The 2025 figures would also wipe out what had been a successful year for Wingtech. During the first nine months of 2025, the company reported that its net profit jumped 265 percent compared to the same period a year earlier, reaching 1.51 billion yuan. Those results were published at the end of October.

At that time, Wingtech had already warned investors that the Dutch government’s actions created uncertainty about “whether the semiconductor business can maintain the strong momentum seen in the first three quarters.”

Legal battle exposes gaps in Western coordination

The situation highlights the high stakes involved in the Nexperia case. Legal and security experts at Lawfare have pointed out that the Dutch government’s move represents a major step in how Western countries are handling critical technology supply chains. While Nexperia doesn’t make the most advanced chips used in artificial intelligence, it plays a dominant role in producing what are called “foundational” or “legacy” chips. These components are essential for cars and industrial equipment worldwide, making the company a key player in European economic security.

The legal fight in the Netherlands centers on worries that Wingtech’s ownership of Nexperia could result in the theft of intellectual property or the misuse of chip supplies. Experts at Lawfare say the Dutch used the Goods Availability Act to make sure these important semiconductors stayed under European supervision. But the legal battle has created what they call a “governance vacuum” that is now showing up in the enormous financial losses Wingtech reported.

The Nexperia situation also reveals a lack of coordination among Western allies on export controls and foreign ownership rules. While the United States has focused heavily on blocking sales of high-end graphics processors to China, the Dutch emphasis on Nexperia shows growing concern over the middle part of the supply chain. This scattered approach has left companies like Wingtech stuck between conflicting legal requirements, resulting in the massive drop in asset values reflected in their latest financial projections.

With the Dutch Enterprise Chamber keeping its restrictions in place, Nexperia’s future remains unclear. The case shows that even when a government suspends a seizure order as a gesture of goodwill, the legal and financial damage to the parent company may already be done. For Wingtech, 2025 will likely be remembered not for market performance, but for the ongoing battle between Chinese ownership and European security concerns.

