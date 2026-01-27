🔥 Trade with Pros on Discord → 21 Days Free (No Card)JOIN FREE
Track all markets on TradingView
AlibabaSpaceX

Chinese tech startup GuoXing deploys Alibaba’s Qwen3 in orbit

2 mins read
903215
Chinese tech startup GuoXing deploys Alibaba’s Qwen3 in orbit

Contents

1. GuoXing reveals ambitious plans up to 2035
Share link:

In this post:

  • GuoXing deployed the AI model on its orbiting satellites.
  • Qwen3 executed multiple inference tasks within a short space of time.
  • China steps up its bid to lead in space-based computing.

Chinese tech firm, GuoXing Aerospace Technology has deployed Alibaba Cloud’s Qwen3 on its orbiting satellites, reportedly making the AI model the world’s first general-purpose model to be operated in orbit.

The development has also marked a significant step in China’s bid to lead the promising space-based computing sector. GuoXing announced on Monday this development, enabling end-to-end reasoning entirely in orbit.

GuoXing reveals ambitious plans up to 2035

The Chengdu-based startup deployed Qwen3 to a space computing center in Orbit in November last year where it performed several inference tasks. According to China Daily, the Qwen3 model successfully completed a series of experiments during its trial, with questions transmitted from earth to the satellite, processed on-board and returned to earth on ground stations within a short space of time, less than two minutes.

“This marks the world’s first deployment of a general-purpose large-scale AI model from ground control to an operational satellite constellation in orbit.”

Wang Yabo, GuoXing Aerospace Technology executive vice-president.

China launched a new collection of 12 space computing satellites into orbit in May last year. This was the first cluster of the startup’s space computing, and represented the world’s first AI computing satellite constellation, according to the SCMP.

The development comes as there is a growing appetite for computing power fueled by AI. With this growth, there is also now a new field in the tech race where intelligent computing capabilities are now being pushed into space.

See also  Activision's Call of Duty quality assurance staff protests against return-to-office policy

According to China Daily, SpaceX rocket orbited the Starcloud-1 satellite, which was mounted with Nvidia GPUs, in November last year.

For GuoXing, Wang revealed its plans to build an expansive network of 2,800 specialized computing satellites by 2035.

This planned constellation will include 2,400 inference satellites and 400 training satellites that will be deployed across sun-synchronous, dawn-dusk, and low-inclination orbits at 500 to 1,000 kilometers altitudes.

According to the company, the constellation is meant to employ laser inter-satellite links to facilitate high-speed data transfer with the aim of delivering 100,000 petaflops of inference compute and 1 million petaflops of training compute worldwide.

Wang also revealed that the second and third satellite clusters are scheduled for deployment this year, with a 1,000-satellite network completed by 2030.

The latest development also places Alibaba as a top contender in the global AI race. Its Qwen3 was released in April last year, strengthened Alibaba Cloud’s Qwen family position as the largest open source AI ecosystem ahead of Meta’s Llama models.

As previously reported by Cryptopolitan, the Qwen3 family of AI models also surpassed DeepSeek’s R1 after it performed better in tests that measure open-source AI models’ abilities in areas like language instruction, coding, math, and data analysis.

See also  BlackRock restricts use of company tech and devices to all traveling to China for business

Claim your free seat in an exclusive crypto trading community - limited to 1,000 members.

Share link:

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Most read

Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Editor's choice

Loading Editor's Choice articles...
SEARCH
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

- The Crypto newsletter that keeps you ahead -

Markets move fast.

We move faster.

Subscribe to Cryptopolitan Daily and get timely, sharp, and relevant crypto insights straight to your inbox.

  • Breaking news & regulatory updates
  • Expert analysis on market trends
  • No hype, just facts that matter

Join now and
never miss a move.

Get in. Get the facts.
Get ahead.

Subscribe to CryptoPolitan