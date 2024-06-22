Chinese educational AI apps gain market in the United States

Chinese-produced educational apps driven by artificial intelligence (AI) are gaining traction in the US. The Chinese developers are seeking out international markets to fuel growth amid heightened competition domestically.

Among the top ones are Question.AI, created by Beijing-headquartered educational AI technology startup Zuoyebang and ByteDance’s subsidiary Gauth.

Both AI-powered homework assistants were listed among the top three free educational apps in the United States on Google Play and Apple’s store this year from February to May. This is according to the mobile app intelligence service AppMagic reported by the South China Morning Post (SCMP).

Chinese apps help US students do homework

Chinese educational apps’ success in the US market comes amid increasing rivalry in the home market. It is said that more than 200 large language models (LLMs) have been created for AI uses in China. Half of these were authorized by Chinese regulators for public deployment as of this March. LLMs are the same technology that works at the back end of generative AI platforms like ChatGPT.

The top free educational app in the United States is Duolingo, the world’s largest language learning platform, which has been operating for more than a decade. Question.AI was introduced in the middle of last year, while Gauth was launched in 2020 under the name Gauthmath, initially as a math problem-solving tool, before transitioning last year to encompass more subjects. The SCMP report also noted that,

“Users only need to take a photo of their math or chemistry homework problem, and the apps will generate solutions,”

The Alibaba-owned publication also added that the apps will show solutions along with “detailed step-by-step guides and explanations.” The apps, which are free to download but require payment for additional features, leverage the potential of generative AI. They help the students in the West study subjects spanning from literature, science, engineering, technology, and mathematics, to physics, chemistry and economics.

According to AppMagic, Gauth was listed as the world’s second most popular educational app on Google Play and Apple stores, while Question.AI was in seventh position.

Chinese educational apps face monetization problems

A growing number of Chinese app developers are now focusing on Western markets. The list features Checkmath, a math problem-solving tool created by Yuanfudao. Moreover, Talkie AI from Shanghai’s AI startup Minimax aims to match Character.ai, a platform in the United States, enabling users to engage with generative AI chatbots.

Talkie currently holds the fourth position in entertainment apps on the Google Play store in the US, trailing streaming video apps Tubi, Max, and Netflix. Disney+ occupies the fifth position.

AI-driven educational Chinese apps are not under regulatory pressure in the US market like TikTok, which faces the possibility of a ban unless parent ByteDance sells off its US business. However, Chinese education apps still face monetization issues in the US market.

According to AppMagic data, both Gauth and Question.AI could not make into the top ten apps based on revenue over the last few months. While they may be popular in terms of downloads or usage, they did not generate enough revenue to be among the top performers on this criteria.

