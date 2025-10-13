China’s Wingtech Technology Co. plunged 10% after the Dutch government took control of its European chip unit, Nexperia, in a surprise decision that deepened global scrutiny of Chinese technology investments in Europe.

The Dutch government utilized the Goods Availability Act in September to acquire Nexperia. Under the law, officials can stop or reverse major business decisions, and the government stated that it acted because Nexperia exhibited serious and urgent management problems.

Dutch government seizes Nexperia for security reasons

Dutch government officials stated that Nexperia exhibited signs of poor management, which could have ripple effects on the company’s ability to safeguard important chipmaking knowledge, designs, and equipment within Europe. The Goods Availability Act allowed the government to prevent Nexperia from making any major business changes for a period of one year. Nexperia cannot sell parts of its company, change its top management, or restructure its operations without permission from policymakers.

However, Nexperia can still manufacture and sell chips as usual, so its workers and clients are not affected; however, all important business decisions will be under strict supervision.

Officials in The Hague did not specify the problems with Nexperia, but their statement indicated they had deep concerns about how the Chinese parent company, Wingtech, managed its European operations.

Experts say the Goods Availability Act is only used in emergencies, such as when the government needs to secure supplies of food, fuel, or medicine during a crisis. However, using it for a semiconductor company highlights just how important the Netherlands views chips as, comparable to energy or defense materials.

Analysts say other Chinese-owned companies in Europe will likely be more careful about how they operate. It could also prompt European governments to introduce new rules that make it more difficult for foreign buyers to acquire full control of companies that develop or design advanced technology.

Wingtech faces more global setbacks

Wingtech has been facing growing resistance from Western governments as it tries to expand its reach in the global chip industry. The company, based in China, acquired the Dutch chipmaker Nexperia in 2018 for approximately $3.6 billion, aiming to establish a strong international presence and compete with the world’s largest semiconductor companies.

The company’s troubles in foreign markets grew slowly. Still, they became too much to ignore in 2022, when the British government ordered Wingtech to reverse its takeover of the United Kingdom’s largest microchip factory, Newport Wafer Fab. The British authorities stated that reviews indicated the acquisition might pose risks to national security and the country’s ability to produce critical chips independently.

In 2023, Wingtech also found itself on the U.S. Entity List. This list is a trade blacklist that limits how American firms can conduct business with foreign companies deemed to be security risks. These restrictions made it extremely difficult for Wingtech to acquire the advanced machines, chips, and design tools it needed from U.S. suppliers, which in turn harmed the relationship with partners and clients in Western markets.

The pressure on the company increased in 2025 when a senior Nexperia executive filed a court petition in the Netherlands, requesting an investigation into the company’s management. The petition alleged that there were serious issues within the company and requested temporary measures to ensure the safety of its operations.

The Dutch court responded by suspending Wingtech’s founder, Zhang Xuezheng, from all his roles at Nexperia until the investigation is completed. Nexperia continues to operate despite these difficulties, and major automotive brands and consumer electronics companies across Europe and other regions still use its chips. Factories are still operating, workers are still employed, and products are still being shipped, but there is now considerable uncertainty regarding the company’s ownership.

Analysts say that Wingtech’s experience is now a symbol of the growing tension between China’s global business ambitions and the West’s determination to protect its technological independence. What began as a normal business expansion has evolved into a complex web of politics, trade restrictions, and security concerns that now extend far beyond the company itself.

Join a premium crypto trading community free for 30 days - normally $100/mo.