China trade surplus hits $1.2 trillion in 2025, world’s largest ever record

China closed 2025 with a $1.19 trillion trade surplus, rounded by markets to $1.2 trillion, setting a global record that no other economy has ever touched.

According to data from the General Administration of Customs, China’s exports climbed 6.6% in December from a year earlier in U.S. dollar terms, well above the 3% estimate and faster than November’s 5.9% increase.

Imports grew 5.7%, beating expectations of 0.9% and marking the strongest rise since September, when imports expanded 7.4%, according to LSEG data. Over the full year, exports rose 5.5%, imports stayed flat, and China ended 2025 with a surplus 20% larger than in 2024.

China trade with the United States keeps shrinking

China’s hipments to the U.S. dropped 30% in December from a year earlier, extending losses for a ninth straight month, while imports declined 29% during the same period, according to the customs data.

For the full year of 2025, China’s exports to the U.S. slid 20%, while imports fell 14.6%.

Lv Daliang, the customs authority spokesperson, addressed the drop while speaking to reporters on Wednesday. After introducing Lv Daliang, he said trade ties with the U.S. should remain mutually beneficial and called for dialogue and negotiation to deal with disputes and expand cooperation.

In December, exports to the EU rose 12%, while shipments to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations increased 11%. Imports from European countries climbed 18%, but purchases from Southeast Asia dropped 5%, keeping the overall balance tilted outward for China.

China surplus pressure spreads across global trade

International officials warned about the size of the surplus. Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund, urged Beijing in December to rely less on exports and speed up efforts to lift domestic consumption.

Chinese officials said in December they would expand imports and aim for more balanced trade. The backdrop remains difficult. The nearly $19 trillion economy stayed under deflation pressure as a deep real estate downturn hurt household spending and a weak job market weighed on confidence. Consumer prices were flat through 2025, missing the official 2% target.

There were limited signs of easing tensions with Washington. In October, Xi Jinping met Donald Trump, now serving as the 47th president of the United States after winning the 2024 election. The talks led to a one-year trade truce, rolling back some export controls and higher tariffs. Beijing also pledged to buy at least 12 million tons of U.S. soybeans within two months.

Official data showed soybean imports totaled 111.8 million tons last year, up 6.5% from 2024. December soybean imports rose 1.3% to 8 million tons. Exports of rare earths jumped 32% in December to 4,392 tons, and full-year shipments of the critical mineral rose 12.9%.

China is set to release annual and fourth-quarter GDP data next Monday, with economists expecting 4.5% growth in the final quarter, below the 5% growth target set by president Xi Jinping.

Iron ore also posted record trade figures, as Chinese imports rose 1.8% to a high of 1.26 billion tons, a third year of increases, according to the customs data. Still though, a build up of ore in port stockpiles has become more pronounced in recent months, suggesting demand from steel mills has begun to lag.

