China faces supply jolt as U.S. sanctions hit top Russian oil firms.

China is staring down a serious energy problem after Donald Trump’s administration sanctioned Russia’s two biggest oil firms, Rosneft and Lukoil, according to CNBC.

The sanctions were rolled out on Wednesday by the U.S. Treasury Department, which said Moscow has shown a “lack of serious commitment” to ending its war in Ukraine. The Treasury made it clear the goal is to crush the Kremlin’s war financing — and left the door wide open for more penalties in the coming weeks.

Companies now have until November 21 to wrap up any deals or ongoing operations involving the two sanctioned Russian firms. That deadline gives players in the oil market just under a month to unwind agreements. Bob McNally, president of Rapidan Energy Group, said the timing is clearly meant to keep markets stable while still putting pressure on Moscow: “That seems to be designed to avoid causing immediate chaos in the oil markets while applying pressure on Russia.”

China counts barrels as pipeline flows face scrutiny

Right now, around 2 million barrels per day, or 20% of China’s crude oil imports this year, are coming from Russia. That makes the sanctioned companies critical suppliers. The crude isn’t just stockpiled either — it gets refined into diesel, gasoline, and plastic feedstock that keeps Chinese industries humming. Losing even part of that supply would hit refineries hard, especially the ones up north in Daqing, which depend heavily on a direct pipeline link with Rosneft. That pipeline agreement, signed years ago between Rosneft and the China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC), is still active and still moving barrels.

But keeping the oil flowing now comes with risk. China, India, and any other country still dealing with Rosneft or Lukoil face secondary penalties — like being shut out of the Western banking system, losing access to dollars, and getting cut off from global shipping, trading, and insurance services. That’s the meat and bones of how global energy gets moved, bought, and sold.

And the consequences stretch further. Western firms also dominate oil infrastructure in the Middle East and Africa, so any Chinese or Indian company that ignores the sanctions could be kicked out of other projects. It’s not just a matter of buying cheap oil. It’s choosing between discounted Russian crude and the rest of the global market.

The discounts have been significant, and walking away from them would increase costs. But staying in the game risks getting blacklisted. The pressure isn’t just on China. India’s state-run refiners are now checking all of their Russian oil paperwork, making sure no cargo ties back to Rosneft or Lukoil. Reuters reported on Thursday that the paperwork audit is already underway.

China and India eye U.S., OPEC barrels as prices climb

Emma Li, oil market analyst at Vortexa, said: “India will likely need to walk away from its seaborne term agreements, while China’s pipeline flows may continue.”

But even if the Daqing pipeline stays open, Emma explained that China still faces exposure to broader sanctions through its financial and shipping channels.

Meanwhile, Lukoil is a major stakeholder in Iraq’s Basrah oil field and the Caspian Pipeline Consortium. Disruption in those regions will force rerouting, delays, and tighter supply elsewhere. That’s especially bad news for buyers in countries that were never even importing from Russia directly.

With Russia’s barrels under pressure, China and India are expected to turn to OPEC and U.S. producers.

John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital, said, “There is spare capacity within OPEC right now, especially Saudi Arabia. But the increased demand for the global non-sanctioned supply will raise prices.”

And prices are already up. Right now, Brent crude is up by 3.71%, trading at $64.91 per barrel, while U.S. crude climbed by 3.93% to $60.8 in the past twenty-four hours. That followed a brief spike of about 5% after Trump made the announcement, before settling slightly as markets processed the shock.

