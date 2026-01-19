As top government officials and business figures head to the Swiss town of Davos for the World Economic Forum starting Monday, commentators say China will likely present itself as a dependable trade ally that backs cooperative global efforts, a message that stands in contrast to recent American actions under President Donald Trump.

The gathering, carrying the theme “A Spirit of Dialogue”, comes at a time when international relationships face growing strains.

Trump’s government has drawn attention for taking former Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro, pushing again to take control of Greenland from Denmark, and warning of possible military action against Iran.

Beijing see s op portunity amid US criticism

These shows of one-sided decision-making have brought widespread disapproval and criticism toward Trump, giving China a chance to position itself as a more responsible follower of global standards, according to those watching the situation.

Sacha Courtial, who studies China at France’s Institut Jacques Delors think tank, said the country “could play the role of the ‘good student’ of international law, one that supports multilateralism.”

Top Chinese leaders frequently show up at the Davos gathering. Vice-Premier He Lifeng, who handles economic matters for Beijing and led last year’s trade discussions with Washington, will give a main speech on Tuesday.

Trump, bringing a large American group, plans to speak the following day.

Concerns grow over global stability

The forum continues through Friday and regularly brings together world political heads, business leaders, and respected academics.

According to a report the forum released Wednesday, people attending were asked about global conditions. Half said the coming two years would probably be “turbulent or stormy”, up 14 percentage points from 2025. Another 40% described the world as “unsettled” at minimum.

Hong Kong will send representatives to the summit as well. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing chairman Carlson Tong Ka-shing and CEO Bonnie Y. Chan will attend, along with Nancy Ip Yuk-yu, who leads Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. Each will participate in separate sessions, the official schedule shows.

