Chiliz commits 10% of proceeds from US Fan Token to buyback & burn CHZ

Chiliz, the blockchain platform behind Socios.com and Fan Tokens for sports teams, has announced that 10% of the Fan Token proceeds will be used to buyback & burn Chiliz $CHZ.

The update is coming as the platform prepares to bring back its Fan Tokens into the US this year.

According to what the team shared on X, 10% of revenue has been earmarked for buyback, and as Fan Token activity continues to grow, a portion of it is channeled towards reducing $CHZ’s circulating supply over time. This creates a scarcity that could potentially support the token’s value while aligning ecosystem growth with $CHZ holders’ interests.

The team now has its sights set on building a full financial infrastructure layer for the global sports industry, and it has emerged as the core of the new Chiliz Vision 2030 manifesto, which was presented by CEO Alexandre Dreyfus on February 3, 2026.

When will Chiliz return to the US?

The announcement is coming amid the platform’s push into SportFi, which is supposed to be a combination of sports and DeFi. Chiliz has been pushing heavily into the new genre, a move that represents a major evolution from its initial focus on Fan Tokens as a means of fan engagement.

The platform’s manifesto positions the platform as a key to unlocking the $1 trillion sports economy via blockchain and hopes to turn sports assets into tradable, yield-bearing, and financially productive elements using Web3 tools.

On the entry of fan tokens into the US

Before FTX collapsed, Chiliz was already working on establishing a presence in the US; however, when the exchange fell, those plans were put on hold. That time was plagued with regulatory uncertainty as well as the effects of the FTX fallout, which further stressed an ailing industry.

It was around that time Chiliz left the US market. Fast forward to 2026, and things have drastically changed, fortunately for the better. And Chiliz is once again plotting an expansion into the US market, with its Fan Tokens still a big part of its vision.

“With the new administration adopting a more proactive stance towards crypto, Chiliz sees the U.S. as a hugely untapped market for Fan Tokens,” James Newman, Chiliz’s Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, said.

The improved regulatory clarity, together with the fact that opportunities for Fan engagement through Fan tokens abound in the US, makes it clear why Chiliz is finally considering a return to US markets.

The launch of Fan Tokens in the US is expected to happen in the coming months, with the first US partnership expected to be announced in the first quarter. The company has invested $50 million towards the endeavor and is already reportedly in talks with major leagues and regulators, as it prepares the ground for a potential large-scale return.

However, while Chiliz has in the past experimented with athlete-led promotions, collaborating with stars such as Lionel Messi and Minjae Kim, the company has no plans to create fan tokens for individual players.

