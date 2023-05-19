ChatGPT lands on iPhones worldwide hinting upcoming Android version

OpenAI has officially launched its AI-powered chatbot, ChatGPT, on Apple’s App Store and has hinted at an upcoming Android version. The crypto community has shown significant interest in ChatGPT and AI advancements, with some leveraging the technology to create new tokens.

The ChatGPT app, announced on May 18, syncs user chat history with the web version and includes voice input supported by OpenAI’s speech recognition model, Whisper. Initially, the app is available for iPhone and iPad users in the US, with plans to expand to other countries in the following weeks. This global rollout would provide access to a portion of Apple’s 2 billion active devices, contributing to the ongoing race in AI adoption.

AI enthusiasts have been attempting to use ChatGPT on their mobile devices for some time, resorting to complex workarounds to integrate the chatbot with Siri, Apple’s virtual assistant. Microsoft’s Bing app has been one of the simpler ways to access OpenAI’s software on mobile devices, offering access to their GPT-4-powered chatbot. Google’s Bard, which competes with ChatGPT, has not yet released a mobile app version.

Both Apple’s App Store and Google Play store have seen an influx of apps claiming to provide similar services to ChatGPT. However, some of these apps have turned out to be copycats that charge higher subscription fees than ChatGPT itself, as reported.

Existing ChatGPT Plus subscribers will receive access to GPT-4’s capabilities, early access to new features, and faster response times on their iOS devices.

OpenAI has made a significant move by launching ChatGPT on Apple’s App Store, expanding the accessibility of its AI-powered chatbot to a wide user base. This development demonstrates OpenAI’s commitment to reaching users across different platforms and catering to the growing demand for AI-driven conversational experiences.

The availability of ChatGPT on the App Store marks a milestone for OpenAI, as it brings the power of AI chatbot technology directly to users’ iPhones and iPads. The integration of voice input through OpenAI’s speech recognition model, Whisper, further enhances the user experience by enabling natural language interactions with the chatbot.

The decision to prioritize the release on Apple’s platform is noteworthy, considering the large user base of Apple devices worldwide. By initially launching in the US and planning a gradual expansion to other countries, OpenAI aims to ensure a smooth rollout and gather feedback from a diverse user base before making ChatGPT globally accessible.

The crypto community has shown a particular interest in AI advancements, recognizing the potential of AI-powered chatbots like ChatGPT in various applications within the industry. Some members of the community have already leveraged AI technology to create new tokens, highlighting the innovative possibilities that arise from combining AI and cryptocurrency.

While ChatGPT has been available on the web, mobile users have been eager to experience its features on their devices. Previously, users resorted to complex workarounds to integrate ChatGPT with Siri or relied on alternative apps, such as Microsoft’s Bing app, to access similar AI chatbot functionalities. With the official release of ChatGPT on the App Store, users can now enjoy a seamless and optimized mobile experience.

OpenAI’s move to launch on the App Store also comes amidst competition from other AI chatbot offerings. Google’s Bard, touted as ChatGPT’s largest competitor, is yet to release a mobile app version, potentially giving OpenAI an advantage in the mobile space. However, the proliferation of copycat apps claiming to provide similar services on both the App Store and Google Play store highlights the popularity and demand for AI chatbot applications.

Existing ChatGPT Plus subscribers will undoubtedly benefit from the availability of GPT-4 capabilities and early access to new features on their iOS devices. OpenAI’s focus on continuous improvement and expanding the capabilities of its chatbot reinforces its commitment to delivering cutting-edge AI technology to users.

With the official release on the App Store and the promise of an upcoming Android version, OpenAI is poised to tap into the immense market of mobile users, further solidifying its position as a leader in AI-powered conversational agents. As AI adoption continues to accelerate, the integration of AI chatbots into mobile devices opens up new possibilities for enhanced user experiences and transformative applications across various industries