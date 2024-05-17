ChatGPT-4o Gives Bitcoin Price Prediction for 2024

Crypto investors are buzzing again after OpenAI dropped its new ChatGPT-4o model earlier this week.

So far, one of the most exciting outputs has been the model’s bold price prediction for where Bitcoin could head by the end of 2024.

Bitcoin Breaks Out After Bullish Momentum Returns

After a period of volatile price action, Bitcoin is showing signs of bullishness again.

The world’s largest cryptocurrency is trading at $66,360, up 10% in the past five days.

On the daily chart, Bitcoin has reclaimed a foothold above the 50-day exponential moving average (EMA), a key technical indicator that acts as a proxy for the short-term trend.

It’s also fast approaching an area of resistance around $67,200, which, if cracked, could open the floodgates to further upside.

Aside from the technicals, several factors point to the bullish momentum continuing.

Spot trading volumes have spiked above $30 billion over the last 24 hours, while open interest in Bitcoin futures has grown to over $32 billion.

This tends to indicate rising institutional interest.

Lastly, the widely followed Crypto Fear & Greed Index has ticked up to 74, its highest reading in over a month.

So, after a few weeks of rangebound movement, the stars finally seem to be aligning for Bitcoin.

ChatGPT-4o Predicts Bitcoin Could Hit $100K by End of 2024

ChatGPT-4o has made quite the bold call on Bitcoin’s price trajectory for the remainder of 2024.

According to its analysis, the stage is set for a historic rally that could see BTC rocket to $100,000 by year’s end.

The model cites several catalysts underpinning its lofty forecast, including Bitcoin moving above the 50-day EMA.

ChatGPT-4o believes this move could give the momentum needed for sustained upside.

Additionally, ChatGPT-4o points to heightened institutional interest as another driver of BTC’s price.

Large players appear to be positioning for the next bullish impulse – and ChatGPT-4o believes they won’t need to wait long.

Perhaps most crucially, ChatGPT-4o argues the conditions are becoming more bullish from a fundamental perspective.

The model highlights the supply shock from Bitcoin’s recent halving event, along with potential regulatory clarity, as further price drivers.

Ultimately, while $100,000 is certainly an eye-popping target, ChatGPT-4o’s analysis suggests that this prediction is a real possibility.

Which Other Cryptos is ChatGPT-4o Bullish On?

ChatGPT-4o has also turned its attention to other cryptocurrencies with high upside potential.

One such cryptocurrency is the 99Bitcoins Token (99BTC), an education-focused project currently in its presale phase.

ChatGPT-4o Forecasts 100x Potential for 99Bitcoins Token Thanks to Learn-to-Earn Feature

99BTC is the brainchild of 99Bitcoins, one of the OG platforms for learning about cryptocurrency.

The 99BTC token is part of a new “Learn-to-Earn” model where users are rewarded with tokens for leveling up their knowledge by completing courses, tutorials, and quizzes.

Additionally, 99BTC holders can earn staking rewards, gain access to premium content like trading signals, and join exclusive community groups.

And according to ChatGPT-4o, this first-mover Learn-to-Earn project has immense upside potential once it finally lists on DEXs after wrapping up its ongoing presale.

The AI model cites 99Bitcoins Token’s edge as an early education platform, along with the solid reputation of 99Bitcoins itself, as key bullish catalysts.

Throw in a recovering broader market and growing demand for early-stage projects, and ChatGPT-4o is downright optimistic.

It forecasts that 99BTC could surge as much as 10x from its presale price in the short term – and perhaps even 100x by year’s end if the developers nail the execution.

These lofty price targets will likely have investors buzzing about 99BTC’s upcoming open market debut.

So, with the project’s Telegram channel growing rapidly and top influencers singing its praises, 99Bitcoins Token is quickly becoming a crypto to watch.

