🔥 14 Days Free → Join Our Discord Trading Room GET ACCESS
Track all markets on TradingView
ADACardanoCardano FoundationIOG

Charles Hoskinson responds to allegations of diverting Cardano funds

2 mins read
838340
Charles Hoskinson responds to allegations of diverting Cardano funds.

Contents

1. Disagreements between IOG and Cardano foundation
2. Midnight project, a bright spot for Cardano
Share link:

In this post:

  • Charles Hoskinson responds to allegations of misappropriating Cardano funds, calling them ironic.

  • The conflict between IOG and the Cardano Foundation intensifies over budget cuts and governance issues.

  • Despite internal challenges, Hoskinson highlights the promising potential of the Midnight project for Cardano’s future.

Charles Hoskinson, founder of Cardano, has strongly responded to the latest accusations being made against him by a stake pool operator (SPO). The SPO accused Hoskinson of taking money from the Cardano treasury for personal projects.

The claims were also met with debate in the community, with many wondering why the SPO singled out Hoskinson when the Cardano Foundation, which has significant influence, continues to generate profits from staked ADA.

Hoskinson, who also heads Input Output Global (IOG), the company behind the development of Cardano, found the accusations ironic. In a pointed remark, he expressed his frustration at being depicted as the antagonist of the Cardano ecosystem, whilst the Cardano Foundation is praised for its role. He criticized what he regards as an inconsistent and negative narrative developing among certain parts of the community, where he is blamed for problems with the project despite his important contributions.

Disagreements between IOG and Cardano foundation

The conflict between IOG and the Cardano Foundation is not a new one. Tensions have mounted over the years, especially regarding the allocation of treasury funds. A recent example is the proposal by the Cardano Foundation to reduce 31 million ADA from the 2025 ecosystem budget. The cuts mainly targeted the core development funding allocated to IOG, which Hoskinson believes was an attempt to undermine his company’s efforts.

See also  China’s export surge fails to lift economy from slowest quarter 

The conflicts have been further intensified by Hoskinson’s criticism of the Cardano Foundation’s unelected board, which he believes lacks accountability. He stated that last year, the board had planned to vote against the budget for the ecosystem, which he considered detrimental to Cardano’s development. Despite this tension, a few community members still call for a resolution to the rift and for both sides to work together for the sake of the project.

Midnight project, a bright spot for Cardano

Despite internal conflicts, Hoskinson has remained steadfast in promoting Cardano’s future, with a particular emphasis on the potential of the Midnight project. Speaking recently to the Crypto Crow show, he called Midnight the “Most transformational project in Cardano’s history.” This privacy-oriented blockchain has been playing a key role in building vital partnerships for the ecosystem.

Hoskinson emphasized that Midnight’s partnerships, including its major collaborations with companies such as Brave, Blockchain.com, Bitcoin.com, and Google Cloud, are not only beneficial to Midnight but also to Cardano. He added that those partnerships are important because Midnight is a Cardano-native token, so whoever embraces it is essentially tapping into the Cardano ecosystem as well. 

Furthermore, the IOG CEO pointed out that Midnight will remedy some of the major Cardano setbacks, including the oracle and stablecoin issues. Additionally, Hoskinson revealed that Midnight would be the first Cardano native token to be listed on all of the major exchanges.

See also  Kiyosaki says Rich Dad Poor Dad economic crash will happen this year

Cardano has also been struggling in the wider cryptocurrency market due to the internal strife the company has been experiencing. The token recently lost key support levels, with ADA dropping below the $0.66 mark. The asset is currently down over 9% in the latest analysis.

Join Bybit now and claim a $50 bonus in minutes

Share link:

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Most read

Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Editor's choice

Loading Editor's Choice articles...
SEARCH
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

- The Crypto newsletter that keeps you ahead -

Markets move fast.

We move faster.

Subscribe to Cryptopolitan Daily and get timely, sharp, and relevant crypto insights straight to your inbox.

  • Breaking news & regulatory updates
  • Expert analysis on market trends
  • No hype, just facts that matter

Join now and
never miss a move.

Get in. Get the facts.
Get ahead.

Subscribe to CryptoPolitan