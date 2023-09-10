Chandrayaan-3’s Moon Robots Brave Lunar Cold Without Heaters – A Gamble of Survival

TL;DR Breakdown

India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission faces a daunting challenge following a groundbreaking two-week exploration of the moon’s south pole. Its robotic explorers, including the lander Vikram and rover Pragyan, are dormant during the frigid lunar night. Uniquely, Chandrayaan-3 is without the typical heating systems found on lunar missions, and its potential reactivation upon sunrise remains uncertain.

The Icy Lunar Night

The moon’s poles present an inhospitable environment with temperatures that can plunge as low as -424°F (-253°C or 20 K). Survival under such conditions is a demanding feat for any lunar mission. Conventionally, the key to overcoming these challenges has been integrating radioisotope heater units (RHUs).

RHUs are essential components on spacecraft designed for missions in extreme environments, such as the lunar poles. These heaters operate by passively emitting heat generated from the natural decay of radioactive isotopes, typically plutonium or polonium. The heat produced by RHUs maintains spacecraft hardware at operational temperatures, safeguarding functionality.

Chandrayaan-3’s unique challenge

One striking feature of India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission is the absence of RHUs on the lander, Vikram, and the rover, Pragyan. This departure from the established norm raises concerns about the mission’s capacity to withstand the harsh lunar night.

The future of Chandrayaan-3’s robotic duo is left to chance, devoid of the critical heating systems that are standard in lunar missions. Their survival during the lunar night rests solely on their inherent durability and the hope that they can endure the extreme cold until the sun’s warmth returns.

The fate of Chandrayaan-3’s lander and rover hinges on a precarious reliance on luck. Their ability to endure plummeting temperatures and resume functionality upon the arrival of the lunar day remains uncertain, with the absence of heating systems significantly diminishing the odds of a successful reactivation.

Historical precedents

Throughout lunar exploration history, RHUs have been pivotal in ensuring mission success, even as far back as the 1970s, moon landing missions incorporated these heating units to safeguard their spacecraft.

Lunokhod 1: The first successful lunar rover, Lunokhod 1, covered over 10 kilometers (6 miles) in just 10 months. It utilized solar cells during lunar days and relied on a polonium-210 radioisotope heater during lunar nights to remain operational.

Chang’e-3: China’s Chang’e-3 mission in 2013, which landed not far from Lunokhod 1’s site, similarly used heating mechanisms to endure lunar nights. Although the rover, Yutu, lost mobility after its second night, its successor, Yutu-2, has consistently awakened as expected on each lunar day in the past four years.

Chandrayaan-3’s achievements

Chandrayaan-3 has already etched its name in history with a successful lunar touchdown, showcasing India’s capabilities in lunar exploration. Despite the absence of RHUs, the mission has achieved its scientific objectives in a region known for possibly harboring frozen water. The lander, Vikram, even surpassed its mission objectives by executing a “hop” on the moon’s surface, coming closer to its companion, Pragyan.

Preparation for Lunar night

Before entering a dormant state for the lunar night, the batteries onboard Chandrayaan-3’s rover, Pragyan, were fully charged. The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), India’s space agency overseeing the mission, confirmed this in a post on X (formerly Twitter). However, there is no power source once the sun sets on the moon. The chance of an “extra-efficient battery charge” is uncertain and could potentially provide an additional 14 days of operation. If unsuccessful, the rover may remain on the moon as a silent testament to India’s lunar exploration.

Chandrayaan-3’s robotic explorers, Vikram and Pragyan, have embarked on a remarkable lunar exploration journey, albeit with a unique challenge. The absence of heating systems leaves their reactivation upon the arrival of the lunar day uncertain and reliant on chance. This experience underscores the critical role of heating systems in lunar missions and provides valuable lessons for future missions in extreme environments.

While Chandrayaan-3’s decision not to incorporate RHUs poses a significant risk, the mission’s historic accomplishments in lunar exploration should not be overshadowed. India’s ability to land successfully in a region known for potential water resources highlights its growing stature in space exploration. However, the outcome of the robotic duo’s lunar night slumber remains a high-stakes gamble, with the mission’s legacy hanging in the balance.