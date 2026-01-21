🔥 Trade with Pros on Discord → 21 Days Free (No Card)JOIN FREE
BitMexChainlinkLINKLITUSD

Chainlink opens U.S. equities to 24/5 on-chain trading

Chainlink opens U.S. equities to 24/5 on-chain trading.

1. Equity RWAs have lagged on-chain
2. Chainlink delivers continuous equity data on-chain
3. Exchanges adopt Chainlink streams
  • Chainlink now allows popular stocks and ETFs to be accessed on-chain 24 hours per day, 5 days per week.
  • The service converts fragmented equity market data into continuous, cryptographically signed data streams.
  • Major crypto industry players have already integrated Chainlink’s new system.

Chainlink now allows popular stocks and ETFs to be accessed on-chain 24 hours per day, 5 days per week. This upgrade opens up numerous on-chain use cases, such as trading, lending, and more.

The move integrates the $80 trillion U.S. stock market onto the blockchain. DeFi platforms now have secure access to U.S. equity market data, including after-hours and overnight sessions.

The 24/5 U.S. Equities Streams expand Chainlink Data Streams, providing fast and secure market data for U.S. equities and ETFs across all trading sessions.

Equity RWAs have lagged on-chain

U.S. equities are underrepresented on-chain despite the growth of real-world assets (RWAs).

Blockchains operate nonstop. But U.S. equity markets function in fixed daily sessions, typically from 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET on weekdays.

Most on-chain data solutions offer only one price point for equities during regular trading hours. Outside those windows, on-chain markets lack reliable equity pricing.

This limitation prevents on-chain markets from accurately reflecting market conditions around the clock. 

Chainlink delivers continuous equity data on-chain

Chainlink developed its U.S. Equities Streams to solve this mismatch. 

The service converts fragmented U.S. equity market data into continuous, cryptographically signed data streams. It offers continuous 24/5 coverage and provides reliable sub-second pricing around the clock. This includes regular, pre-market, post-market, and overnight sessions

Chainlink’s service removes blind spots during off-hours trading. It also reduces the risk of using outdated reference prices. 

The streams also provide a full set of market data designed for financial applications. They also include bid-ask information, last trade prices, volumes, market-status flags, and staleness indicators.

The detailed data offers the market context necessary for advanced logic, strong risk controls, and safer trade execution. It also supports safer liquidations and more consistent user experiences outside regular market hours.

Exchanges adopt Chainlink streams

Several industry players have already integrated the new system. Early adopters include Lighter, BitMEX, ApeX, HelloTrade, Decibel, Monaco, Opinion Labs, and Orderly Network.

Lighter, the second-largest perpetuals DEX by volume, has expanded its partnership with Chainlink by adopting the streams as its official oracle for RWA markets. 

Also, Chainlink’s 24/5 U.S. equities streams play a vital role in BitMEX’s advanced 24/7 equity derivatives platform.

The 24/5 streams operate on the reliable Chainlink Data Standard. This technology has supported +$27 trillion in transaction value and verified +19 billion on-chain messages. It also protects roughly 70% of oracle-related DeFi activities.

According to CoinGecko data, LINK is currently trading at $12.59. The native token of the Chainlink network is up by 2.8% in the last 24 hours.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

