Reports claim that Chainlink may surpass Bitcoin.

A report was released by a Citi Group team earlier this week. The report suggests that Chainlink may surpass Bitcoin. The cryptocurrency named Bitcoin was at a juncture and could become the desired currency for international Trade in about seven years from now.

The report further likened Bitcoin to the “North star evolving in the digital space,” giving bearings to “enhancing the wide crypto commerce ecosystem.”

Why Chainlink may surpass Bitcoin

In the report’s climax section, the role chain link plays in the smart contract space of blockchain technology was explored. They cited that chain link was listed in the 100 most promising Technology pioneers list of the World Economic Forum for 2020. And this stands as a significant recognition coming from such Forum.

Also, Chainlink progressed beyond the mere Ethereum network by being adopted on other blockchains like Tezos and Polkadot. Due to this, the platform’s technology’s continual usage would birth the potential of making the LINK token gain an edge, and Chainlink may surpass Bitcoin as described below.

“Utilization of the chain-link network by developers requires a payment by the protocol’s native token, which is LINK. Thus any token which helps the growth of the on-chain ecosystem could also move the development of Bitcoin as time passes, as this becomes a critical key to the operation of the blockchain infrastructure.

It is now possible for anyone to visualize commerce-linked or infrastructure-linked coins that could later catch up with Bitcoin. As a result of this, an increasing number of possibilities could emerge. Advancement in terms of innovations in the chain-based ecosystem is rapidly increasing.

Today’s offerings may provide a path to a new invention that would gather more considerable amounts of assets and attention than Bitcoin. With this analysis, Chainlink may surpass Bitcoin.