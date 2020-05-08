The United States derivatives watchdog, Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), has sued operators of two massive fraudulent schemes. The alleged fraudsters solicited millions of dollars from investors into their business, according to a CFTC report.

False promises

The defendants included Daniel Fingerhut from Miami; and two other Israeli nationals, namely Itay Barak and Tal Valariola. They operated binary options and automated crypto trading scam, wherein they promised investors of high returns, which presumably is a bait for scammers to attract potential victims.

In addition to the offer, the defendants reportedly promised investors a free access software that would enable them to trade digital assets automatically and without any risk. The business was flagged as an automated crypto trading scam when the operators failed to deliver on their promise.

Fingerhut disseminated emails to the Investors, which lead them to brokers, once they signed up using the link in the emails. Whenever the victims make any deposit with the brokers, the defendants will reportedly earn a commission from it.

$20 million automated crypto trading scam

According to the US agency, about 60,000 investors fell for their binary options and automated crypto trading scam, as the victims register and deposit on the accounts with brokers. This yielded over $20 million to the operators as commissions, per the report.

Fingerhut and his colleague created and touted the business from October 2013 till August 2018. With the supposed automated crypto trading scam beginning around 2016 to 2018, when the digital currency market was in bull position, the defendants boosted their business in fraudulent marketing campaigns.

CFTC explained in the complaint that the defendants advertise false trading activities using digital assets and binary options systems for trading in the marketing materials. Also, they made videos featuring actors with their expensive items, who would claim to be rich from trading.

With several charges filed against Fingerhut, the CFTC also demanded full compensation to the victims of the fraudulent business. Meanwhile, the restitution might not guarantee full refunds to victims as the defendants may not possess enough funds to repay fully, said CFTC.