🔥 Trade with Pros on Discord → 21 Days Free (No Card)JOIN FREE
Track all markets on TradingView
CFTCCrypto

Crypto platforms get regulatory relief as CFTC drops event market ban

2 mins read
908326
Crypto platforms get regulatory relief as CFTC drops event market ban

Contents

1. The CFTC fosters responsible innovation within derivatives markets
2. Selig demonstrates a heightened interest in establishing event contract regulations
Share link:

In this post:

  • The CFTC dropped a Biden-era proposal that would have banned sports and political prediction markets.
  • CFTC Chair Mike Selig said the ban was against the public interest and will not become final rules.
  • The move provides crypto and prediction market platforms with greater legal clarity and more room to innovate.

US crypto platforms received a major regulatory reprieve this week after the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) decided to withdraw a Biden-era proposal that sought to prohibit sports and political prediction markets, which are driving the popularity of modern event contracts today. 

Regarding this decision to drop the proposal, Mike Selig, the newly confirmed chair of the CFTC, released a statement dated Wednesday stating that, “the agency has canceled a 2024 notice concerning proposed rules that would have prohibited event contracts related to sports, politics, and war. This ban was deemed ‘contrary to the public interest.” 

Selig further elaborated that this proposal illustrates the previous administration’s measure to achieve rigorous oversight by prohibiting political agreements ahead of the 2024 presidential election. Moreover, he argued that the CFTC does not plan to issue final rules based on this proposal.

“The Commission is withdrawing that proposal and will create new rules based on a clear and logical understanding of the Commodity Exchange Act,” he said. 

The CFTC also scrapped advisory guidance that had warned regulated firms against offering certain event contracts amid legal ambiguity. By removing these regulatory barriers, the agency hopes to provide the legal certainty that crypto-linked and traditional prediction markets have lacked.

The CFTC fosters responsible innovation within derivatives markets

Concerning the CFTC’s recent decision, sources familiar with the situation, speaking on the condition of anonymity, revealed that the federal regulatory agency’s strategy seeks to foster responsible innovation within derivatives markets, in strict accordance with Congressional intent.

See also  Robinhood expands operations in Europe after Ziglu purchase

Notably, the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s decision is also part of its ongoing efforts to regulate prediction markets such as Polymarket and Kalshi, which have surged in popularity for offering in-play, real-time betting on a range of events, with a strong focus on sports.

These prediction market platforms, as well as Coinbase and Crypto.com, have been subject to several legal challenges from states alleging that they are operating without valid licenses. Responding to this assertion, the platforms denied the claims, declaring that their regulation falls strictly within the CFTC’s purview.

On the other hand, Selig pointed out that the federal regulatory agency retrieved a September letter that reminded organizations subject to the CFTC’s oversight and registration requirements of their core duties in managing sports event contracts and called for the urgent preparation for legal issues.

Selig demonstrates a heightened interest in establishing event contract regulations

Regarding the September letter, analysts conducted research and found that it was initially released ahead of a possible federal shutdown. It ordered the entities to prepare for potential disruption that may result from trading and clearing sports-related event contracts.

In addition, the letter highlighted that the CFTC team was aware of various state laws and lawsuits related to sports event contracts. Considering the impacts they can have, the letter urged firms to prepare for such actions through strategic planning, disclosures, and risk management policies and procedures.

See also  Crypto mining: Abkhazia gov’t plans to revoke current ban on crypto activities

According to Selig, the advisory was adopted to highlight litigation considerations; however, it unintentionally triggered confusion throughout the market. Afterwards, he expressed a keen interest in collaborating with staff to establish event contract regulations.

In the meantime, towards the end of last month, the CFTC chair disclosed that the federal regulatory agency would partner with the US Securities and Exchange Commission’s Project Crypto. In this collaboration, Selig noted that the partnership would align with their digital asset strategies. The project is scheduled to take effect in July this year and seeks to establish a comprehensive regulatory framework for digital assets.

Get seen where it counts. Advertise in Cryptopolitan Research and reach crypto’s sharpest investors and builders.

Share link:

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Most read

Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Editor's choice

Loading Editor's Choice articles...
SEARCH
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

- The Crypto newsletter that keeps you ahead -

Markets move fast.

We move faster.

Subscribe to Cryptopolitan Daily and get timely, sharp, and relevant crypto insights straight to your inbox.

  • Breaking news & regulatory updates
  • Expert analysis on market trends
  • No hype, just facts that matter

Join now and
never miss a move.

Get in. Get the facts.
Get ahead.

Subscribe to CryptoPolitan