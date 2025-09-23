FREE REPORT: A New Way to Earn Passive Income in 2025 DOWNLOAD
Track all markets on TradingView
AppleCFPBGoldman Sachs

CFPB ends oversight on Apple and U.S. Bank ahead of schedule

3 mins read
816426
CFPB ends oversight on Apple and U.S. Bank ahead of schedule.Photo by Adam Fagen via Flickr.

Contents

1. Apple and U.S. Bank pay $40M in penalties
2. California AG Rob Bonta slams Trump for weakening CFPB oversight
Share link:

In this post:

  • The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) has ended oversight with settlement agreements with Apple and U.S. Bank ahead of the scheduled period.
  • Apple settled with $25 million, and the U.S. Bank paid $15 million, effectively fulfilling their financial obligations. 
  • The original agreements made during the Biden administration required five years of CFPB oversight but were terminated prematurely.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) has prematurely ended its oversight of Apple and U.S. Banks. Both firms agreed on a settlement plan to fulfill their financial obligations and end the oversight before the scheduled period. 

The original agreement, which arose from violations of consumer protection laws, was first made during President Joe Biden’s administration and required the CFPB to oversee Apple and U.S. Bank for five years. The two firms settled on September 22, with Apple paying $25 million and U.S. Bank settling for $15 million to fulfill their financial obligations. 

Apple and U.S. Bank pay $40M in penalties

Apple was under oversight following allegations that it and its partner Goldman Sachs mishandled transaction disputes related to the Apple Credit Card and misled customers about interest-free purchases. The CFPB found that the iOS developer had failed to send transaction disputes to Goldman Sachs regarding its enrollment practices for Apple Card Monthly Installments. Apple was therefore required to pay $25 million to fulfill its obligations.

According to the CFPB’s filing, the Bureau separately charged Goldman Sachs for its role in marketing, offering, and servicing the Apple Credit Card. To fulfill its obligations, Goldman was expected to pay a penalty of $19.8 million in redress to consumers and a $45 million civil penalty. 

On the other hand, U.S. Bank faced CFPB action in 2023 over allegations of unlawfully blocking unemployed consumers from accessing pandemic relief benefits. According to filings, the U.S. Bank mishandled its ReliaCard prepaid debit program, freezing accounts without sharing adequate means of identity verification with cardholders or allowing them to access unemployment benefits. 

See also  China’s EV insurance market bleeds billions as claims surge

The U.S. Bank also failed to investigate error notices from unauthorized transactions on time. The CFPB ordered the bank to provide $5.7 million in consumer redress and pay a $15 million penalty. Additionally, the bank was ordered to implement measures ensuring no future occurrence, with a concurrent OCC order imposing an additional $15 million fine. 

The decision allows Apple and U.S. Bank to operate without further compliance obligations, closing the chapter with CFPB. Neither of the firms has commented on the early settlement. 

The Trump administration has worked on reducing the agency’s reach in consumer finance oversight, with similar actions in process to end settlements involving Toyota and Bank of America. Reportedly, all pending enforcement cases have been dropped since the policy change was enacted earlier this year.

California AG Rob Bonta slams Trump for weakening CFPB oversight

California’s Attorney General, Rob Bonta, has accused the Trump administration of shrinking the CFPB’s authority, citing its power to protect consumers from being taken advantage of by corporations.

“The Trump Administration’s razing of the CFPB, the top cop protecting Americans from financial exploitation, puts families nationwide at a glaring disadvantage when standing up to big businesses that aren’t playing by the rules.”  

Rob Bonta, California’s Attorney General

The CFPB has faced backlash from the Trump administration this year, with overdraft fees and medical debt reporting being suspended. Musk declared the “CFPB RIP” in February, triggering warnings from critics who said the plan risks protecting consumers facing everyday financial burdens. The Business Insider estimated that the Bureau has returned at least $21 billion to consumers. 

See also  UK's Wayve starts testing self-driving features in Nissan vehicles

The Court of Appeals declared Trump’s plan to fire at least 1,500 CFPB employees to move forward last month, adding to the efforts to weaken the bureau. Trump appointed judges Gregory Katsas and Neomi Rao, who reversed the lower district court ruling, saying it lacked jurisdiction to intervene. 

Senior officials have criticized Trump’s decision to shrink the bureau, including Judge Cornelia Pilard, who argued that the administration was overreaching to eradicate the CFPB and warned that such power does not rest with the President. Senator Elizabeth Warren said the ruling ignored the lawless attempt to destroy the bureau. The bureau has also begun rewriting its open banking regulations according to a Cryptopolitan report

Join Bybit now and claim a $50 bonus in minutes

Share link:

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Most read

Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Editor's choice

Loading Editor's Choice articles...
SEARCH
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

- The Crypto newsletter that keeps you ahead -

Markets move fast.

We move faster.

Subscribe to Cryptopolitan Daily and get timely, sharp, and relevant crypto insights straight to your inbox.

  • Breaking news & regulatory updates
  • Expert analysis on market trends
  • No hype, just facts that matter

Join now and
never miss a move.

Get in. Get the facts.
Get ahead.

Subscribe to CryptoPolitan