Altman-backed startup Cerebras Systems closes billion-dollar deal with OpenAI

OpenAI has just entered into a major multi-billion partnership with Cerebras Systems, which is reportedly backed by Sam Altman. The partnership will see OpenAI purchase up to 750 megawatts of computing power over the next three years.

Cerebras Systems is an AI chip startup building purpose-built AI systems to accelerate long outputs from AI models. It attributes its products’ speed to pairing massive compute, memory, and bandwidth together on a single giant chip to eliminate the bottlenecks that cause sluggish inference on conventional hardware.

That is what OpenAI plans to capitalize on.

OpenAI signs deal with Altman-backed cloud computing provider

According to an official statement from OpenAI, integrating Cerebras into its mix of compute solutions, is all about making its AI products respond more rapidly. This means that when users ask a hard question, generate code, create an image, or run an AI agent, the thinking process becomes faster so that the AI can respond in real time, allowing users to do more with it, stay longer, and run higher-value workloads.

According to the statement, OpenAI plans to integrate this low-latency capacity into its inference stack in phases, expanding across workloads.

Sachin Katti of OpenAI had this to say about the development:

“Cerebras adds a dedicated low-latency inference solution to our platform. That means faster responses, more natural interactions, and a stronger foundation to scale real-time AI to many more people.”

According to her, this aligns with OpenAI’s compute strategy, which is to build a resilient portfolio that matches the right systems to the right workloads.

Speaking about the partnership, Andrew Feldman, co-founder and CEO of Cerebras, expressed delight at the opportunity to partner with OpenAI as it means pairing the world’s leading AI models with the world’s fastest AI processor.

“Just as broadband transformed the internet, real-time inference will transform AI, enabling entirely new ways to build and interact with AI models,” Feldman said.

The capacity is expected to come online in multiple tranches through 2028. The development comes as OpenAI continues to struggle under explosive demand and a severe shortage of compute resources.

The company has been trying to wean itself off heavy dependence on Nvidia and major cloud providers like Microsoft and Oracle, though the move has also raised eyebrows, given what it means for Sam Altman, who is listed as an investor of Cerebras Systems.

OpenAI reveals partnership with SoftBank

OpenAI announced a strategic partnership with SB Energy⁠, a SoftBank Group company, as part of project Stargate⁠, and it has been touted as a significant step forward in the build-out of next-generation artificial intelligence (AI) and energy infrastructure in the United States.

To support the partnership amid accelerating demand for AI compute, OpenAI and SoftBank Group have each pledged $500 million, which will be invested in SB Energy.

OpenAI has also selected SBE to build and operate its previously-announced 1.2 GW data center site in Milam County. The equity funding will support SB Energy’s growth while it focuses on developing several multi-gigawatt data center campuses that are expected to launch service this year.

Communities push back against data centers

According to the official statement, each project will see SB Energy and OpenAI invest in communities by providing well-paying jobs, workforce development, and grid modernization, thereby facilitating durable economic growth for partner communities.

The Milam County Data Center is expected to create thousands of construction jobs and it has been designed to minimize water usage. There are also plans to support the Milam County Data Center’s energy needs while protecting Texas ratepayers.

All of those moves show that OpenAI is aware of the growing disdain from regular citizens living around data centers. 2025 saw an uptick in the spread of the Not-in-my-backyard (NIMBY) movement as more people, tired of the noise pollution and water-consuming data centers in their neighborhoods, started clamoring for them to be dismantled or prevented from being built.

In response to those grievances, companies have been working on better solutions like liquid cooling to replace the noisy HVACs and promises of durable economic growth for those areas. However, people remain skeptical, and many have downright refused, attempting to fight what they’re now calling a cancer.

