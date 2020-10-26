Brad Garlinghouse told CNBC this morning that he disagreed with Coinbase’s anti-political discussions policy.

CEO Speaks against Coinbase ‘no political discussions’ policy

The CEO of Ripple, a company that deals with blockchain payments, disagrees with Coinbase’s anti-political discussion policy. Brad Garlinghouse told CNBC this morning in his interview with them that technology firms must contribute to solving political dilemmas.

His comments are in response to Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrongs’ anti-politics blog post which came out on the 27th of October 2020. The decision by Mr Armstrong made to ban political discussions has resulted in Coinbase losing quality employees.

Mr Amstrong had enforced the policy that Mr Garlinghouse disagreed with because he wanted his employees to focus on their financial goals. Mr Garlinghouse said:

“We think about our mission as enabling an internet of value, but we seek positive outcomes for society. “I think tech companies have an opportunity — but actually an obligation — to lean into being part of the solution.” Mr Garlinghouse said to CNBC

Not only, is Mr Garlinghouse taking its $10 million company overseas to receive better XRP regulation clarity but it’s calling all tech companies to change. Mr Garlinghouse explained that his experience had shown him that some of societies trials and tribulations are a result of the actions of technology businesses.

Irresponsible Tech-companies

Some notable examples include Facebook and YouTube, which allowed its page to be used, to manipulate the electorate. Mr Garlinghouse himself has decided to take action against YouTube for not protecting its consumers from scams that led to them losing thousands of XRP.

The scammers used fraudulent accounts and giveaway videos to acquire money. Mr Garlinghouse said he did not make these legal moves with the intention to help Ripple but to showcase how tech companies should be held accountable.

CNBC had tried contacting YouTube, but there was no-one able to comment on the matter.