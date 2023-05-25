Celsius Network’s bold bid selection revealed

TL;DR Breakdown

Crypto lender Celsius Network, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in July, has announced that it has selected Fahrenheit’s proposal as the winning bid to manage a new entity owned by its creditors. The Fahrenheit consortium, which includes venture capital firm Arrington Capital, will provide the necessary capital, management team, and technology to establish and operate the new company, referred to as NewCo. Under the plan, Celsius’ account holders will own 100% of the new equity in NewCo. The new company will be overseen by a board of directors, with a majority appointed by the creditors.

Celsius Network also confirmed that it has secured a backup bid from the Blockchain Recovery Investment Consortium (BRIC), an affiliate of Gemini Trust, which is owned by the Winklevoss twins. The company initiated an auction process on April 22 to find a buyer who could guide its crypto lending and bitcoin mining businesses out of bankruptcy. While it initially intended to accept NovaWulf’s bid, it took additional time to consider proposals from Fahrenheit and BRIC before ultimately selecting Fahrenheit as the winning bid. The bankruptcy filing was a result of the challenges faced by several crypto lenders due to the rapid growth of the industry during the COVID-19 pandemic

Celsius struggles to stability

Celsius Network’s decision to choose Fahrenheit’s proposal as the winning bid marks a significant step towards the company’s recovery and restructuring efforts. The selection of Fahrenheit, which includes Arrington Capital, a prominent player in the blockchain-based venture capital space, indicates confidence in its ability to provide the necessary resources and expertise to revitalize Celsius Network’s operations.

By establishing NewCo, Celsius Network aims to create a fresh start under the ownership of its creditors, with account holders being the primary beneficiaries. This approach aligns with the goal of maximizing the recovery for creditors while ensuring the continuity of services for Celsius Network’s user base.

The involvement of BRIC, the Blockchain Recovery Investment Consortium, as a backup bid underscores the interest and support from major industry players. The affiliation with Gemini Trust, founded by the Winklevoss twins, adds additional credibility and expertise to the consortium. While Fahrenheit was ultimately selected as the winning bid, having a backup bid from BRIC provides an alternative option in case any unforeseen issues arise during the transition process.

The bankruptcy filing of Celsius Network, along with other crypto lenders, reflects the challenges faced by companies in the industry during the volatile growth period fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic. As the industry rapidly expanded, some lending and mining businesses encountered difficulties in managing their operations, resulting in financial instability and ultimately bankruptcy.

Celsius Network’s decision to undergo bankruptcy proceedings and seek a buyer demonstrates its commitment to finding a viable solution and ensuring the long-term success of the company. By involving reputable consortia like Fahrenheit and BRIC, Celsius Network aims to leverage its expertise and financial backing to recover from the challenges it faced.

The successful resolution of Celsius Network’s bankruptcy case, through the establishment of NewCo and the involvement of experienced industry players, holds the potential to restore confidence in the company and the broader crypto lending sector. It also highlights the growing maturity of the crypto industry as it adapts to market dynamics and implements mechanisms for recovery and restructuring.