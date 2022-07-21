CEEK Launches Exclusive Land Sale in Celebrity-backed Metaverse

LOS ANGELES, CA, 21st July, 2022, Chainwire

CEEK , an all-inclusive Metaverse built for creators to own, build and monetize their experiences in virtual worlds, just launched CEEK landsale, which will form the basis of the creator-owned metaverse experience. The CEEK metaverse has gained widespread acceptance from mainstream audiences for its ultra-realistic look and feel, as well as ease of use for both gamers and non-gamers.

Prospective participants can register on ceek.com and use the land.ceek.com portal to purchase the lots. The platform supports Metamask and the CEEK wallet, with initial land being only purchasable for CEEK tokens. Slightly later on, as the plots are integrated with leading marketplaces such as Binance NFT, OpenSea and others, the plots will be available for BNB, ETH and other assets.

There are a total of 10,000 Parcels in Downtown CEEK. This is the first area that will be sold, with minting done in phases. There are 7 types of land within CEEK, each with varying rarity and reward opportunities. The largest fixed size land is the Kingdom, available as a 20×20 slot. The slots then decrease in size as they go down to City, Private Island, Estate, Bay and Parcel. Bidders can also purchase unique Venue lots, which are designed to host Metaverse events. Each Venue has a unique feel and size, as well as differing rewards.

Each land plot entitles holders to rewards based on the economic activities such as NFT, Avatar assets and virtual concert ticket sales in the CEEK metaverse. These include varying portions of ad revenue, event tickets, and drops of gem NFTs, CEEK tokens and airdrop events by brands and other projects.

Purchasing the best lot requires a mix of good location, size, closeness to popular gathering points and even utility for the individual buyers. For example, locations near the ocean will be more effective for designing games on water.

In preparation for its land sale and metaverse launch, CEEK has focused on securing crucial partnerships with major pop culture exponents. These include a partnership with the latest World Music Awards, which was hosted by Miley Cyrus and attended by legends such as Beyoncé, Bon Jovi, Kanye West and Rihanna. Meta, formerly Facebook, is showing excitement about building together and congratulated the team on building its metaverse on multiple occasions .

Draper University, founded by legendary BTC and Tesla investor Tim Draper, is also working with CEEK to generate interesting assets for its metaverse. This adds to existing content and experiences on the CEEK VR App from Lady Gaga, Ziggy Marley, Daddy Yankee, and Luis Fonsi. Future artists’ content coming to CEEK will include artists like Future, Kodak Black, J Balvin and more superstars. The celebrities will have villas in CEEK, hold concerts and other types of activities, and land near these locations will be naturally more visited.

“The highly anticipated CEEK land sale will finally open doors for everyone to create and monetize experiences in virtual worlds” said Mary Spio, CEO of CEEK. “This is the first step to launch the first truly community-owned metaverse where creators get a meaningful share of their hard work. We want all types of creators to feel at home in CEEK. This also includes the many celebrities, sports teams and brands who have chosen to work with us to engage their fans and new ones in a truly unique way.”

About CEEK

CEEK is an all-inclusive Metaverse in which creators can own, build, and monetize their experiences in virtual worlds using CEEK, the in-world utility token for the CEEK Metaverse. The CEEK community is always welcoming talented creators who want to design a custom VR metaverse experience. CEEK is partnered with some of the leading celebrities and influencers such as Lady Gaga, Ziggy Marley, Daddy Yankee, Luis Fonsi, J Balvin, Future and Kodak Black.