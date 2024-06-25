Catalyze Announces Grand Launch Party in Partnership with Crypto Mondays Zürich

Zurich, Switzerland, Switzerland, June 25th, 2024, Chainwire

Catalyze, the innovative community platform with a focus on Web3 education, is excited to announce its official launch party, proudly partnered with Crypto Mondays Zürich. The event will take place on July 22nd at Trust Square Bahnhofstrasse, welcoming a new era in decentralized community engagement, rewards and governance.

Event Details:

Date: July 22nd, 2024

Time: 18:30 CET Doors Open

Location: Trust Square, Bahnhofstrasse 75, Zurich

Proudly Supported by Leading Global and Swiss Web3 Ecosystem Organizations:

Internet Computer

CV Labs

Crypto Valley Association

Women in Web3 Switzerland

3xCapital

Storm Partners

ZIA

Yuku

Swiss NFT Association

Kuble

Metaverse Academy

Financial Planning Association Luxembourg

Additional partners and speakers to be announced

The Catalyze launch party honors the leaders and educators who are at the forefront of the Swiss Web3 ecosystem. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from, network, and collaborate with key figures driving blockchain innovation.

Catalyze is poised to transform community management by providing intuitive Web3 based tools. With this platform, users can create and manage communities, schedule events, and facilitate value exchanges, all within a decentralized framework.

Quote from Elvedin Mesic of Crypto Mondays Zürich:

“We’re excited to support Catalyze in their mission to transform community engagement within the Web3 ecosystem. Crypto Mondays is dedicated to fostering learning and innovation in the crypto space, and Catalyze embodies this spirit by providing a dynamic platform for connection, collaboration, and growth.”

Quote from Catalyze Founder Ray Laracuenta:

“By providing intuitive tools for value transfer and community management, Catalyze aims to transform how communities interact and grow. Our partnership with Crypto Mondays for this event is a testament to our dedication to driving innovation, education and collaboration within the Web3 landscape.”

Following the successful launch of its CTZ token on the Internet Computer Protocol (ICP) in September 2023, Catalyze is set to roll out a comprehensive reward program as part of this mainnet app launch. This initiative is designed to drive platform and user growth over the next 18 months.

In their commitment to making a positive social impact, Catalyze will be partnering with educational organizations in the coming year to foster the next generation of blockchain innovators and ultimately become the hub for Web3 learning.

About Catalyze:

Catalyze was founded in 2021 by Ray Laracuenta, Johann Hartmann, and Ben Everard, with a shared vision of community empowerment through decentralized governance. Their mission is to connect communities with user-friendly tools and instant value transfer, making the world a smaller and better place.

To get on the pre-release access list as well as a chance to win native CTZ tokens before the launch, users can visit Catalyze (icp0.io)

Users can register for the event here: https://www.meetup.com/cryptomondays-zurich/events/301821464/

