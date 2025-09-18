Cardano’s Hoskinson praises Ripple and the XRP army

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has reported tremendous progress in Washington after attending a high-level CLARITY Act roundtable meeting this week. The session was one of the starkest attempts yet to get lawmakers and the crypto industry in the same room to hammer out explicit, bipartisan rules for digital assets in the United States.

Hoskinson congratulated Ripple’s representatives, XRP supporters, and venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) for their contributions in policy negotiations.



He noted that Cardano was in full force at the conference and stressed that these conversations were productive and cooperative. Hoskinson said the meeting was fruitful, adding that the conversation went further than previous years, when crypto companies often felt sidelined from regulatory discussions.

The founder said that the roundtable was a sign that lawmakers were starting to hear what the industry had to say.

Business leaders push for regulatory clarity

Hoskinson lauded Ripple and venture capital giant Andreessen Horowitz (A16Z) for their active negotiation participation. The CLARITY Act is billed to clarify how digital assets are categorized, while providing transparent market structures and outlining duties for exchanges and issuers. For many, it is the best opportunity in years for the U.S. to move beyond piecemeal policies and toward a more far-reaching law.

Recently, lawmakers even linked the Anti-CBDC (Central Bank Digital Currency) bill to the CLARITY Act, which clearly indicated how legislators aimed to group together reform initiatives. To crypto enthusiasts worried about overregulating their investments, this move signals increasing political appetite for striking a balance between innovation and investor protection.

Ripple’s presence was significant, considering that the company has had a protracted legal fight with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) over the classification of XRP. The company has said that after years of courtroom battles, it is working to help develop clearer rules. A16Z’s move reflects its large financial interest in blockchain, Web3, and beyond, as regulatory choices could directly affect many of its initiatives.

Cardano engages directly with regulators

That Hoskinson was invited to the Washington round table is a sign that Cardano is serious about getting involved in shaping the future of crypto regulation in the United States. For a long time, digital asset projects have been sidelined in political discourse. Still, Hoskinson’s active participation indicates an initiative to engage policy­makers at the forefront rather than from behind.

His update was also intended for Cardano’s supporters around the world. By verifying his participation in the discussions, Hoskinson gave ADA holders confidence that their ecosystem isn’t just building a blockchain; it’s also shaping policy that will impact the entire market. This two-pronged strategy, technology coupled with political work, makes Cardano a builder and a policy shaper.

The roundtable also revealed the considerable support coalesced around the CLARITY Act. Eleanor Terrett, a former reporter for FOX Business who has closely tracked the discussions, confirmed that the room featured reps from some of the biggest names in crypto: Coinbase, Kraken, Circle, Paradigm, and Multicoin Capital. Their involvement illustrated high implications for exchanges, stablecoin issuers, venture capital funds, and blockchain projects.

The meeting continued for over an hour and focused on the nuts and bolts of the market structure draft. They ranged from how tokens should be categorized, how exchanges would have to address compliance, and what kind of disclosures issuers would need to make. With so many perspectives at the table, lawmakers could listen to how regulatory language might affect real-world operations, from liquidity provision to user safety.

Observers noted that this direct exchange between lawmakers and industry leaders was especially valuable. The crypto sector has long complained that U.S. regulators impose rules without understanding their impact on innovation. By inviting firms like Cardano into the conversation, policymakers gained insight into what works on the ground and what risks might emerge from poorly framed rules.

