A new report has confirmed the listing of Cardano’s ADA on PayBito, a leading digital currency trading platform in the United States. Recently, the exchange engaged in a crypto listing spree, which brought in trading support for popular cryptocurrencies Ripple (XRP), Basic Attention Token (BAT), and more.

US traders can now trade Cardano’s ADA on PayBito

According to a press release on Tuesday, the San Francisco-headquartered cryptocurrency exchange, PayBito has included the native digital currency of Cardano (ADA) to its list of supported assets. The listing of Cardano’s ADA on PayBito is expected to increase crypto trading options for the US and global traders.

As one can easily predict, the crypto exchange could be heading to garner a substantial share of the US crypto market amid the recent listing spree. Notably, the United States has a significant number of cryptocurrency traders and investors, with increased awareness of digital currencies, in general.

The listing of Cardano’s ADA on PayBito adds to the already-supported cryptocurrencies with high trading volume on the exchange. These include Bitcoin (BTC) and popular altcoins such as Ether (ETH), Ripple (XRP), Litecoin (LTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and more.

More incoming cryptos

Moving forward, PayBito plans to introduce additional cryptocurrencies on its platform to ensure an optimum trading experience. The cryptocurrency will be selected after a thorough review by blockchain and crypto experts, to ensure it’s safe for traders.

According to PayBito’s managing director, Raj Chowdhury:

We at PayBito are constantly upgrading our platform and include novel factors in interface features or more coin options for trading so that the users can diversify their portfolio, as well as enjoy a profit margin through the exchange of varied coins.

Cardano is an open-source, decentralized blockchain, managed by the Cardano Foundation, which was founded in 2015 by Charles Hoskinson. As noted earlier, it’s cryptocurrency is dubbed ADA and operates on a PoS model called Ouroboros.