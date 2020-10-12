Cardano, founder, and CEO of IOHK, Charles Hoskinson, conducted a surprise “Ask me anything (AMA)” session to reveal details about the project’s future, including the much-awaited Goguen Roadmap. Hoskinson stated that the Goguen roadmap would be released on October 29 and also revealed other details about the upgrade.

Cardano’s Goguen Roadmap

According to Hoskinson, Goguen will follow in Shelley’s footsteps and will go through multiple stages before completion. The upgrade will be launched as a series of update releases and hard fork events. Each of these events will add a layer of functionality to the Cardano blockchain.

The Goguen roadmap, detailing the upgrade’s various events will be released on October 29, during the company’s product update.

The Goguen era

Hoskinson stated that “Goguen is a spectrum,” he added that a portion of the upgrade has already been delivered while “more parts” will soon be delivered. One Goguen-era function that has already been implemented is the metadata update.

The update allows off-chain applications to utilize the network’s blockchain and has resulted in 30 commercial deals in the pipeline, including the credential management deal in Georgia.

IELE development

Cardano is also continuing developments of the Shelley era and fine-tuning the economical parameters of the network. The blockchain recently signed an agreement with Runtime Verification to resume work on IELE.

The aim of the partnership is to fully modernize IELE while introducing significant enhancements and conducting framework tests. The goal is to complete this upgrade by Q1.

IELE is a dedicated virtual machine providing a foundation for the Cardano network’s protocol. It allows developers to write DApps in popular programming languages and converts them to allow deployment on the Cardano blockchain.”

This is not the first time IOHK and Runtime Verification are working together. The two teams previously joined hands to develop and launch the IELE testnet for deploying smart contracts on the blockchain.