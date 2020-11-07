Capcom attacked by ransomware hackers

Over 2 terabytes of information currently held by the hackers

Hackers are on the prowl again, and this time, the victim is gaming giant, Capcom.

Capcom has recently been the victim of a ransomware attack in which the hackers are requesting for over $10 million in Bitcoin.

The gaming giant that blessed us with games like Devil May Cry, Resident Evil, Megaman and Street Fighter, announced that its system was being attacked by hackers. The company did not give any information about the nature of the attack.

The firm’s statement made it known that it would be pausing some of its operation and it would be notifying the necessary bodies about the attack.

The statement also said that the attackers had gained access to the firm’s file servers and mailing system.

According to a cyber-security expert, Capcom is currently being attacked by a ransomware that was developed by the Ragnar Locker group. He was able to make this deduction after he analyzed a part of the ransomware code.

He went on to add that at least 2000 devices have been encrypted on the firm’s network. And the attackers are requesting for over $10 million in Bitcoin to decrypt the information. Presently, the firm is unable to access over 2 terabytes worth of information.

Capcom, the new victim

Recently, there has been a surge of hacks and attacks in which the hackers request for payment in crypto currency.

You will recall that President Trump’s campaign website also suffered a recent attack from hackers who asked the website visitors to vote in the privacy crypto asset, Moreno.

The hackers had claimed that they had access to sensitive information which they wanted to release to the world.

Twitter had also been a victim of hackers as the social media site was used to perpetrate one of the biggest crypto frauds in a recent while.