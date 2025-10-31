Canary XRP ETF set for November launch after filing update

The proposed XRP spot ETF is set to start trading on Nasdaq as soon as November 13, following the submission of an amended S-1 registration statement for the asset manager, Canary, to the SEC.

With the update, the ETF now qualifies to take effect automatically under Section 8(a) of the 1933 Securities Act. Journalist Eleanor Terrett of FOX Business said this could allow a November 13 rollout, assuming Nasdaq signs off.

On X, she commented, “CanaryFunds has filed an updated S-1 for its $XRP spot ETF, removing the ‘delaying amendment’ that stops a registration from going auto-effective and gives the SEC control over timing. This sets Canary’s $XRP ETF up for a launch date of November 13, assuming the Nasdaq greenlights the 8-A filing.”



The filing follows further market expectations after Solana, Litecoin, and Hedera ETFs were approved earlier this week under the same auto-effective registration. Importantly, the ETF’s issuer added a clause in its S-1 that allows for launches if the exchange filed the 8-A. As such, the SEC did not need to approve the spot-ETFs, as no further comments were received during the review window.

Terett says the government reopening may affect the Canary XRP ETF listing timeline

Terett, however, noted that the government’s reopening could influence the listing schedule, with an earlier launch possible if the SEC approves promptly, or delays if more staff review is needed. Still, the SEC Chair has personally indicated openness to firms opting for the auto-effective process, according to the Fox Business journalist.

She noted that Chair Paul Atkins welcomed companies like MapLight, which used the 20-day statutory waiting period to go public, proclaiming the very same provision upon which Bitwise and Canary relied to launch their recent SOL, HBAR, and LTC ETFs.

With the updated submission, Canary’s XRP ETF can move forward without a formal SEC sign-off, and it appears to be more than ready to proceed once the statutory 20-day period has passed. The only potential holdup would be if the SEC issues additional comments or concerns.

If an XRP spot ETF is finally launched, analysts believe it could help spark massive institutional demand. As a result, XRP’s token price could skyrocket to all-new record highs. However, traders will likely wait until the ETF officially begins trading to gauge market appetite.

Canary Capital CEO Steven McClurg has been increasingly optimistic about demand for XRP-spot ETFs. He recently increased his XRP-spot ETF inflow forecast, stating, “I may have been a little bearish. We’re going to hold to that number. If it hits that number, at least I’ll be right, and if it’s $10 billion, then I’m still right because we got at least $5 billion. If we saw that kind of inflow, I think it would definitely be in the top 20 ETFs of all time, if not in the top 10.”

Canary XRP ETF will follow the CoinDesk XRP CCIXber Reference Rate.

The Canary XRP ETF is designed to provide investors with a way to hold XRP directly in the trust, without fees and liabilities. The exchange-traded fund will be listed on Nasdaq and will follow the CoinDesk XRP CCIXber Reference Rate.

The index is based on the aggregate trading volume of XRP across various platforms. The underlying assets will be placed in custody by Gemini Trust Company and BitGo Trust Company. According to its latest filing, Canary has added XRP, Solana, and HBAR ETF products to the DTCC, further broadening its offering for institutions.

Now, T. Rowe Price has also submitted an ETF filing for digital assets, including Bitcoin and Ethereum, as public anticipation for investment products related to cryptocurrencies increases.

ProShares has also filed for a similarly structured index ETF based on Bitcoin and other leading cryptocurrencies. The ETF will be listed on NYSE Arca, as per the SEC filing, and will provide investors with the opportunity to invest in 5-15 individual crypto assets.

