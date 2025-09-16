BNB Price Prediction: Can Binance Coin Hit $1,300 as Whales Explore New Presale Opportunities?

BNB crushes resistance with a new all-time high at $940, but analysts warn the next big rotation may already be starting toward early-stage presales like BlockchainFX.

Binance Coin (BNB) has cemented its dominance once again, reaching a fresh all-time high above $940 and pushing its market cap past $130.64 billion. That milestone means BNB now outranks Swiss banking giant UBS in valuation, underscoring crypto’s steady encroachment on traditional finance.

In the last 24 hours, BNB rose 3.52%, with trading volume surging over $2.68 billion — an 11% increase as momentum builds. On a weekly basis, BNB has climbed 10.7%, and over the past year, the token has delivered nearly 73% gains. This consistent performance has kept BNB in the spotlight as one of the top cryptos to buy now for traders who favor large-cap altcoins with institutional traction.

Technical Outlook: Why Analysts Are Targeting $1,300

Technical analyst Ali has identified that BNB recently broke out of a correction phase, opening the door to higher targets. Current projections call for a climb to $1,300, which represents a 38% upside from present levels.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) sits at 71.25, high, but not yet in overbought territory, suggesting BNB still has room to run before exhaustion sets in. Short-term, the $1,000 psychological barrier looms as the next key resistance. A sustained breakout above that level could fuel further upward price discovery.

Across multiple timeframes, BNB continues to impress:

Monthly performance : +11%

: +11% 6-month performance : +56.3%

: +56.3% Year-to-date performance: +34%

All signs point to sustained bullish momentum, supported by rising institutional interest.

Institutional Confidence and Market Position

BNB now battles with Solana for the fifth-largest crypto spot by market cap. At the time of writing, Solana leads with $131.47B, compared to BNB’s $130.76B, a gap of less than $1 billion. This rivalry continues to draw investor attention, with both tokens appealing to institutions.

Confidence in BNB’s long-term growth was underlined recently when Nano Labs acquired $90 million worth of BNB for its corporate treasury. Meanwhile, Binance founder Changpeng Zhao has openly challenged banks to integrate BNB for payments, trading, and blockchain applications, signaling a push for mainstream adoption.

These moves enhance BNB’s fundamentals, but they also highlight the maturity of the token. For whales seeking sharper upside, presale-stage projects are starting to attract more capital.

BlockchainFX Presale: The Rising Alternative

While BNB continues to surge toward its $1,300 target, some investors are shifting their attention to early-stage opportunities where the growth potential is even sharper. Enter BlockchainFX ($BFX), a project that is quickly becoming one of the top cryptos to buy now for 2025.

The presale has already proven its strength, raising over $7.46 million and reaching 99.5% of its $7.5M soft cap, with nearly 10,000 participants locked in. This level of traction not only validates market interest but also signals strong community confidence. With the token priced at just $0.023 and a confirmed launch price of $0.05, presale buyers are effectively securing a 117% built-in upside at listing. For whales and retail traders alike, that kind of entry point is rare among the top cryptos to buy now.

But the real appeal of BlockchainFX goes beyond speculative pricing. The project is positioning itself as a multi-asset super app, something the market has been demanding for years. By offering access to 500+ assets, spanning crypto, stocks, ETFs, bonds, and forex, all from a single platform, BlockchainFX bridges the gap between decentralized finance and traditional markets. That kind of cross-market integration is what sets the top cryptos to buy now apart from the rest.

Its deflationary tokenomics add further strength. A full 70% of fees are redistributed back to the community:

50% flow into staking pools (paid in both BFX and USDT).



flow into staking pools (paid in both BFX and USDT). 20% fund daily buybacks, with half of those tokens permanently burned.



This structure reduces supply while rewarding holders, a system designed for long-term sustainability, a quality often missing in many presale tokens but essential for those hoping to be counted among the top cryptos to buy now.

BlockchainFX Presale Snapshot

$7.46M raised (99% of $7.5M goal)



(99% of $7.5M goal) 9,600+ investors already in



$0.023 now → $0.05 launch price



117% upside locked



Use code BLOCK30 for +30% tokens



🎉 $500K Gleam Giveaway

Don’t miss your chance to grab part of $500,000 in BFX tokens.

10 winners will share the pool

Open to all presale buyers

BlockchainFX is also leaning heavily into real-world utility, something many projects promise but fail to deliver. Holders gain access to the BlockchainFX Visa card, which allows for global spending and ATM withdrawals of up to $10,000 monthly. The card integrates directly with Apple Pay and Google Pay, making it practical for everyday transactions. Add to that an AI-powered trading suite, instant asset swaps, and daily USDT rewards, and the picture becomes clear: BlockchainFX is offering tangible tools alongside financial incentives.

Another factor fueling momentum is its community-driven growth model. The project includes tiered contribution bonuses, referral programs, and competitions worth over $600,000. This gamified element encourages ongoing participation and has helped BlockchainFX maintain near-viral presale traction.

For investors weighing whether to stick with established large-cap coins like BNB or to diversify into growth-stage tokens, BlockchainFX stands out. Its blend of real-world application, strong tokenomics, and early-stage upside make it a standout in any list of the top cryptos to buy now heading into 2025.

Comparison: BNB vs BlockchainFX

Feature BNB (Binance Coin) BlockchainFX ($BFX) Presale Current Price ~$918 $0.023 (presale) Market Cap $130.76B ~$7.5M soft cap (nearly filled) Growth Potential +38% to $1,300 target +117% upside at launch Utility Exchange token, payments, DeFi backbone Multi-asset app: crypto, stocks, forex, bonds Institutional Adoption Nano Labs $90M purchase, CZ’s push to banks 9,600+ presale buyers, global retail demand Rewards Network-driven value 70% fees redistributed, staking, buybacks

Conclusion

BNB has firmly established itself as one of the most reliable large-cap altcoins. With new highs above $940, bullish targets of $1,300, and institutional adoption growing, it remains a cornerstone in the conversation about the top cryptos to buy now.

That said, its growth trajectory is steadier compared to presale-stage tokens. For investors chasing explosive upside and utility-packed ecosystems, BlockchainFX offers a compelling alternative. With nearly $7.5M raised, strong tokenomics, and a built-in presale-to-launch price gap, it stands out as one of the most attractive entries in today’s market.

In 2025, both strategies hold value: BNB for stability and institutional alignment, BlockchainFX for early-stage opportunity and exponential growth potential.

Find Out More Information Here:

Website: https://blockchainfx.com/

X: https://x.com/BlockchainFX.com

Telegram Chat: https://t.me/blockchainfx_chat

Get $50 free to trade crypto when you sign up to Bybit now