Can AI Be the Picasso of a Greener Future?

Can artificial intelligence inspire a sustainable future? AI for Good, the United Nations’ nonprofit platform, is on this quest and has already debuted an art competition to explore possible AI-driven visions for a sustainable world.

The competition dubbed “Canvas of the Future” has been running since December. It has launched in collaboration with Shutterstock, a leading stock photography platform.

AI for Good, as a digital platform, connects AI innovators and problem owners to find practical AI solutions to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

AI Image Contest for Sustainability

The AI-image contest presents an opportunity for artists, creators, and AI enthusiasts to participate in the global dialogue on how AI can advance the UN’s SDGs, which is centred around 17 goals that include “No Poverty”, “Zero Hunger”, Quality Education”, “Clean Water and Sanitation,” “Climate Action,” and so on.

“AI is revolutionizing the art world, offering fresh perspectives and challenging traditional ideas about creativity. As AI’s role in art grows, its ethical and responsible use must be ensured. The fusion of art and AI forecasts a thrilling future filled with unprecedented possibilities and transformations, one that Canvas of the Future strives to reveal,” AI for Good stated.

Per the report, everyone is invited to participate in the contest. However, the submission window for the contest is slated to close on 29th February 2024.

The submission will be judged by an expert panel of AI and art professionals that reportedly includes Shutterstock’s CTO, Sejal Amin and the company’s Senior Director of Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, Alessandra Sala.

The arts will be exhibited during the AI for Good Global Summit 2024 on 30-31 May in Geneva.

AI Could Help Drive Sustainability

The challenges we face in the 21st century, from climate change to resource depletion, demand innovative solutions. AI technology is proving to be a powerful tool that can help drive a more sustainable future.

Other than the form of art, AI models can also be plugged in to analyze complex climate data to predict weather patterns, extreme events, and the impact of human activities on the environment, which allows for early intervention and targeted conservation efforts.