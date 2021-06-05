TL;DR Breakdown

• Caizcoin network proposes a complete super-secure system.

• Caizcoin wants to launch its token to be used among Muslims.

The Covid-19 pandemic has helped the crypto ecosystem improve in massive amounts, and Caizcoin is proof of this. Every day there are more cryptocurrencies in the market with a low capitalization, which reach very attractive peaks in months.

Central and commercial banks worldwide are using blockchain technology to process payments and create their tokens. This technology allows entities to save money on commission payments and have more secure support. Germany has not been left behind and has shown its support for the crypto ecosystem with its new token.

Caizcoin is a German cryptocurrency with a unique working system that will benefit investors. The token was built to unite Islamic and Western countries through its commercialization. The cryptocurrency will be part of the Islamic Blockchain that offers non-stop financial services among Muslims.

Caizcoin ecosystem

The Caizcoin cryptocurrency is not limited to Muslim traders, but anyone can invest in it. The token offers fast, profitable cash transfers with almost no commission rate.

Investors can trade and make daily transactions without tedious waiting periods. Users can also configure an API to accept automatic payments if they wish. It is quite a refreshing cryptocurrency that has rocked the crypto market in recent weeks.

Muslim cryptocurrency development

The Caizcoin group comprises a team of young developers with many fresh ideas about cryptocurrencies. These people are looking to improve crypto, avoid mistakes, and make the market more efficient. The developer team is also looking to include new working systems for beginner traders to use.

By 2020 the global Blockchain market was valued above 3.67 billion dollars. This shows that the financial services segment rose over 38% thanks to companies like Coinbase Global.

Caizcoin has also been certified by Farwa, which represents the Islamic expert council. This certification means the cryptocurrency can be traded without problems because Islamic laws govern them.

The cryptocurrency wants to offer a well-structured system where its tokens, wallets, and even an API stand out. The crypto tokens are compatible with the Islamic blockchain, although they will also expand to a global blockchain.

The network also has the CaizcoinKYC that would support users’ security to trade on it without problems. The API token can offer third-party solutions, so users have guarantees on their money. Finally, the token has its virtual wallet that proposes to be hyper-secure.

The token has all the bases filled to enter the crypto market without any problems. The Islamic network’s value may skyrocket in the next few days as it gains fame and an increase in its number of traders.