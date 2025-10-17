Tesla rival BYD to recall 115,000+ Tang, Yuan Pro EVs over safety and battery defects

BYD, the Chinese automaker that overtook Tesla in 2024 as the world’s top EV seller, is now being forced to pull over more than 115,000 vehicles due to serious design flaws and battery risks.

The State Administration for Market Regulation confirmed on Friday that the recall affects Tang and Yuan Pro electric models manufactured between 2015 and 2022, making it the largest recall BYD has ever filed.

This latest recall includes 44,535 Tang series vehicles, built from March 2015 to July 2017, due to component design defects that could result in malfunctions.

Another 71,248 Yuan Pro EVs, produced between February 2021 and August 2022, are also being recalled over battery installation problems during production. The recall was officially filed by the company, according to Reuters.

This isn’t the first time BYD has had to yank back vehicles. In January, the company recalled 6,843 Fangchengbao Bao 5 plug-in hybrid SUVs due to fire hazards. Before that, in September 2024, it pulled nearly 97,000 Dolphin and Yuan Plus EVs over a steering system issue that also posed fire risks.

BYD cuts sales goals as China slump wipes momentum

For a company that used government backing, ultra-low pricing, and overseas expansion to leap past Tesla last year, things are now slipping.

What was expected to be a huge 2025 has turned into BYD’s roughest patch since 2020. Regulators cracked down earlier this year on the price war that fueled BYD’s rise, and ever since, the company has struggled to keep up with demand.

Sales in China, still BYD’s largest market, dropped year-on-year for the first time since 2020 during the three months ending in September. According to Li Yunfei, a senior executive at the company, BYD has slashed its original 2025 delivery target from 5.5 million to 4.6 million cars.

That plunge proves how hard it’s been for BYD to attract new buyers, especially with Geely, Leapmotor, and Xiaomi eating into market share.

Things look a little better abroad. In the UK, BYD’s September sales surged 880% from the year before, making it the company’s largest international market for the first time. And while higher prices overseas have helped offset falling profits at home, it hasn’t been enough.

BYD stock crashes as Buffett walks and profits drop

Financials are also under pressure. In August, BYD reported its first quarterly profit drop in over three years, with net income down 30%. Then in September, its stock fell by 8%, wiping more than $6 billion off its value.

A few weeks later, Cryptopolitan reported that Warren Buffett’s company Berkshire Hathaway had completely exited its $9 billion position in BYD, causing another 7% stock crash over three days.

A BYD spokesperson responded by saying the stock activity was normal and thanked both Buffett and Charlie Munger for their investment. Still, as of October 10, the company’s stock hadn’t recovered to levels seen before the sale was revealed.

There might be some recovery down the road. Yuqian Ding, an analyst at HSBC Holdings, said BYD’s upcoming 2026 product lineup could give the company a boost if it includes major tech upgrades. But for now, things are tight.

In China, BYD is now being hit by new rules that limit price cuts, taking away one of the company’s most effective tactics. The government is also forcing automakers to pay suppliers within 60 days, a big shift from BYD’s past average of 275 days.

Meanwhile, countries like Europe and Mexico are now working to curb the flow of cheap Chinese EVs. Add that to the fact that BYD and other Chinese carmakers remain locked out of the US due to high tariffs and the coming 2027 ban on Chinese tech in cars, and the road ahead looks packed with trouble.

BYD is now stuck juggling recalls, falling profits, shrinking domestic sales, and international roadblocks, all while pretending things are still on cruise control. But from the looks of it, the brakes are already on.

