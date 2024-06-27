Bybit Wins Innovative Collaborations Award at MENA Business Awards 2024

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, June 27th, 2024, Chainwire

Bybit, the world’s second-largest web3 platform by trading volume, is proud to announce its recognition as the recipient of the prestigious Banking and Finance – Innovative Collaborations and Partnerships Achievement Award at the MEA Business Awards 2024. This award celebrates Bybit’s groundbreaking initiative and the Blockchain for Good Alliance, which aims to harness Web3 technologies for social good.

The MEA Business Awards 2024, hosted by MEA Business Magazine, recognizes exceptional businesses and organizations across the Middle East and Africa. Bybit’s Blockchain for Good Alliance has been acknowledged for its innovative approach to leveraging blockchain technology to address critical global challenges and drive positive social impact.

Bybit has partnered with global leaders to launch the Blockchain for Good Alliance. This initiative directs Web3 technologies towards social good, utilizing blockchain to tackle global issues and support socially impactful projects.

Helen Liu, Chief Operating Officer of Bybit, said, “We are honored to receive the Innovative Collaborations and Partnerships Achievement Award. This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team and partners, who continuously strive to push the boundaries of innovation in the financial sector. The Blockchain for Good Alliance exemplifies our commitment to building strong, mutually beneficial relationships that drive the industry forward and create positive social impact.”

Bybit’s innovative approach and dedication to excellence have positioned it as a leader in the cryptocurrency exchange industry — recently becoming the second-largest crypto exchange by trading volume and winning 33 million users. This award further solidifies Bybit’s reputation as a forward-thinking and collaborative force within the financial community.

