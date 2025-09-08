FREE REPORT: A New Way to Earn Passive Income in 2025 DOWNLOAD
Track all markets on TradingView
BybitFIUINR

Bybit resumes services in India with regulatory nod

2 mins read
802334
Bybit resumes services in India with regulatory nod

Contents

1. Bybit restores full services in India
Share link:

In this post:

  • Bybit has restored full access to its trading app in India.
  • The exchange re-entered the market after registering with India’s FIU.
  • CEO Ben Zhou and India head Vikas Gupta framed the move as a “new chapter.”

Bybit restored full access to its trading app in India after months of regulatory negotiations. The app is now available again on both the App Store and Google Play. However, the exchange hinted that its website will be fully accessible to Indian users within days.

This marks a crucial re-entry into one of the world’s fastest-growing crypto markets. India has leapfrogged to the top of the Chainalysis Global Crypto Adoption Index, ahead of the United States. Bitcoin’s recent rally to hit an all-time high (ATH) above $124k has made it more global than before.

Bybit restores full services in India

ByBit’s relaunch follows its registration with India’s Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) earlier this year. This gives it status as a reporting entity under the country’s anti-money laundering framework. Without that sign-off, Bybit and other offshore exchanges had been forced to retreat from the market. 

It resumed partial operations in February, but only after extended talks with regulators has the exchange been able to restore its full suite of services. This includes spot and derivatives trading, options, and copy trading.

Bybit resumes services in India with regulatory nod
Bybit returns to India. Source: ByBit’s X

“This is not a comeback, it’s a new chapter for Bybit in India,” co-founder and CEO Ben Zhou said in a statement. He added, “India is among the most promising digital asset markets globally,” and reaffirmed the exchange’s devotion to delivering Indian users with secure, transparent crypto experiences.

See also  Can the German Government gain access to another 45,000 BTC?

Vikas Gupta, who heads Bybit’s India operations, called the return a “milestone moment.” He pledged that the exchange wants to go beyond trading services, pitching education initiatives and partnerships to grow the local ecosystem.

A report revealed that India is leading the crypto adoption globally. Asia-Pacific volumes jumped to $2.36 trillion from $1.4 trillion a year earlier over the past year. India, Vietnam, and Pakistan are driving much of the surge. That growth stands in contrast to the often uneasy relationship between Indian regulators and the industry.

Tax rules on crypto assets remain punishing, with a 30% levy on gains and a 1% levy on transactions.

The cumulative crypto market cap is hovering around the $3.8 trillion mark. After the recent correction, Bitcoin is trading at an average of $112,100 at the press time. The biggest altcoin had some big months that helped it outperform BTC. Ethereum price jumped by 55% over the past 60 days. ETH is trading around $4,315 at the press time.

KEY Difference Wire helps crypto brands break through and dominate headlines fast

Share link:

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Most read

Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Editor's choice

Loading Editor's Choice articles...

Sign up and stay on the top

Stay informed with Cryptopolitan’s newsletters — delivered straight to your inbox.

subscribe

Your gateway to web3.

top section
Learn
Company
Our products
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

Copyright 2025 Cryptopolitan

SEARCH
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

- The Crypto newsletter that keeps you ahead -

Markets move fast.

We move faster.

Subscribe to Cryptopolitan Daily and get timely, sharp, and relevant crypto insights straight to your inbox.

  • Breaking news & regulatory updates
  • Expert analysis on market trends
  • No hype, just facts that matter

Join now and
never miss a move.

Get in. Get the facts.
Get ahead.

Subscribe to CryptoPolitan