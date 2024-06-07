Bybit Clinched Crypto Exchange of the Year at NBX, The Blockchain Festival of Europe

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, June 7th, 2024, Chainwire

Bybit, one of the world’s top three crypto exchanges by volume, is proud to announce its recognition as the Crypto Exchange of the Year at the Next Block Expo (NBX), one of the biggest Web3 events in Europe. This prestigious award signifies Bybit’s unwavering commitment to innovation, security, and user experience in the dynamic crypto landscape.

“Bybit’s recognition as Crypto Exchange of the Year is a testament to their exemplary leadership and innovation in the cryptocurrency space,” said Dawid Kustra, CEO & Co-Founder at Next Block Expo. “Their dedication to security, user experience, and regulatory compliance sets a high standard for the industry. We are thrilled to celebrate their achievements and look forward to witnessing their continued contributions to the Web3 ecosystem.”

“Earning this recognition at NBX is a tremendous honor,” said Joan Han, Sales & Marketing Director of Bybit. “It serves as a powerful testament to the trust placed in us by our valued users and the over 30 million strong Bybit community worldwide. Your continued support fuels our passion to innovate and shape the future of crypto.”

This recognition arrives at a pivotal moment for Bybit. The company recently surpassed a significant milestone, reaching 30 million registered users globally. Additionally, Bybit has further solidified its commitment to international expansion with the establishment of a new office in the Netherlands. This expansion demonstrates Bybit’s dedication to providing localized services and support, fostering trust and transparency for crypto users worldwide.

Bybit: Bridging the Gap to Web3

Bybit goes beyond user growth and geographical expansion. Bybit is constantly innovating to bridge the gap between Web2 and Web3, making the exciting world of Web3 accessible to all. Its vision for Web3 extends far beyond simply being the Crypto Ark. The company is committed to creating a decentralized ecosystem that’s Simpler, Open, and Equal for all.

About Bybit

Bybit is one of the world’s top three cryptocurrency exchanges by volume with 30 million users. Established in 2018. It offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One’s reigning Constructors’ and Drivers’ champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press

For more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.com

