Bybit announces sponsorship of IVC Official Opening Party

2 mins read

1. IVC promises to deliver amazing experiences
2. The IVC announces special appearances and more fun
  • Bybit confirmed its inaugural sponsorship of the IVC Grand Opening Party to be held on July 
  • IVC has promised to deliver the best theme park experience full of enthralling attractions.
  • IVC revealed that crypto enthusiasts will have a golden opportunity to interact with Bybit MEGA Warrior.

On 1st July, Bybit confirmed it will be the main sponsor of the upcoming IVC Official Opening Party. While breaking the news to the crypto community, Bybit highlighted that the audience will interact with its legendary MEGA Warrior NFT character and stand a chance to win amazing rewards. 

The world’s second-largest web3 site, Bybit, on July 1, announced it has entered into a sponsorship deal with Infinity Ventures Crypto (IVC). Bybit will take center stage during the upcoming IVC event. The giant web3 platform has confirmed that there will be lots of fun and goodies at the IVC Grand Opening Party which will be held on July 4. 

IVC promises to deliver amazing experiences 

IVC assured that their upcoming event will be a partnership with Bybit. The crypto firm announced that it is committed to delivering the most amazing theme park experience. According to IVC, the theme park will offer a wide variety of exciting attractions including the famous Evangelion Kyoto base located in Jidiageki theme park, Japan. 

“Their sponsorship elevates this opening party to new heights of innovation and excitement.” IVC spokesperson.

Bybit announced the showcasing of its popular MEGA Warrior NFT character during the 4th of July grand party. Guests will have a chance to interact and get rewarded with exclusive gifts, confirmed Bybit. Bybit further noted that the campaign for the ‘Adventures with Bybit MEGA Warrior” is on. 

The company also revealed that participants in the campaign can win some limited NFTs. Other rewards would be an opening party ticket and passes of the Biggest Web3 Conference that will be held in Japan, Bybit announced. This is not all, there will be other prizes up for grabs, clarified Bybit.

The IVC announces special appearances and more fun

“Bybit’s activation will undoubtedly be a highlight, immersing attendees in the convergence of digital and physical worlds,”  an IVC spokesperson highlighted.

Besides meeting the Bybit MEGA Warrior, attendees will also be treated to an immersive theme park, an IVC spokesperson said. The spokesperson highlighted that guests will enjoy the historic Tori Uzumasa Eigamura theme park experience by transporting them to a realm of thrilling music. As announced by the IVC spokesperson, the guests will also enjoy some cosplay acts and Chanbara sword performances. The IVC spokesperson promised attendees that the event would feature special appearances by famous web3 influencers and personalities. 

According to its website, IVC remains to be one of the most committed Web3 venture capital companies. The firm invests in web3, DeFi projects, pioneering games, and infrastructure, as declared on their official site. As the firm promised, it will take advantage of its global connections to bring forth innovation, build and help in establishing the upcoming generation of founders. 

Disclaimer. The information provided does not, and is not intended to, constitute financial advice; instead, all information, content, and materials are for general informational purposes only. Information may not constitute the most up-to-date information and readers must do their own due diligence and assume responsibility for their own actions. Links to other third-party websites are only for the convenience of the reader, user or browser; Cryptopolitan and its members do not recommend or endorse contents of the third-party sites.

