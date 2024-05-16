Buterin’s GPT 4 Turing Test Affirmation Fuels AI Token Market Surge

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has expressed his enthusiastic vote for OpenAI’s latest release, the GPT 4, saying that this innovative software creation successfully passed the Turing test. This announcement has been unsold in the market, and AI-related cryptocurrency tokens are among those that have made a steep rise in recent times due to Buterin’s support.

Buterin confirms GPT4 Turing test success

Vitalik Buterin’s words followed the affirmation by Senior Oxford researcher Toby Ord that the anchor GPT-4 has indeed passed the Turing test. This test is seen as a benchmark for AI technology, demonstrating intelligence indistinguishable from humans in terms of quality and accuracy.

Since the launch of ChatGPT, there has been a lot of loose talk about AI having passed the Turing Test (or even 'blown past' it). But this was premature and probably incorrect.

A new paper tests whether GPT-4 passes the Turing test, with mixed results. Let's explore:

1/n https://t.co/iziI52qDL1 — Toby Ord (@tobyordoxford) May 16, 2024

Buterin used Ord’s results as proof of concept to assert that this is the four-principle of GPT passing the Turing test. This comment has aided GPT’s entry into the cryptocurrency contexts prevalent across the technology industry.

Also read: AI Closer to passing TURING test

AI token rally

AI tokens have risen significantly following the Buterin announcement, which sparked a wave-like increase in AI investment. As just 24 hours of trading were observed, the global market cap of digital currencies like Fetch (FET), The Graph (GRT), Bittensor (TAO), Akash Network (AKT), and SingularityNET (AGIX) showed double-digit increases. This market response underlines the positive sentiment regarding GPT-4’s promise and long-term effects on AI.

Source:coinmarketcap

Also read: AI Tokens Top Performers

Since the announcement, the movement within AI tokens has not shown signs of slowing, and the rally is surpassing its limits. AI tech-savvy investors are looking at the GPT platform’s AI capabilities, hoping and confident that GPT will learn to do many other things and find new application areas.

Due to the changing nature of AI and digital currencies, the said tokens are prepared to serve as cornerstones dictating the growth trajectories of both fields.