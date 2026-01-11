Buterin proposes non-USD index in call for ‘better decentralized stablecoins’

Vitalik Buterin recently shared his thoughts on the need for better decentralized stablecoins in a reply to a post on X, which claimed Ethereum is a contrarian bet against what most VCs are betting on.

In his reply, Buterin outlined three challenges that are hampering decentralized stablecoins today while emphasizing the push towards resilience and independence from centralized elements.

The first is the issue of figuring out an index to track that’s better than the USD price, another is fashioning what he called an Oracle design that’s decentralized and not capturable with a large pool of money; and the last would be solving the problem of competition from staking yield.

Buterin on the need for stablecoins to be decentralized

According to the beloved founder, tracking USD is fine in the short term, but for long-term resilience, stablecoins should focus on tracking something more independent, especially from the price ticker.

He believes this could protect users even during times the dollar experiences moderate hyperinflation or other similar issues that have been linked to a single fiat currency.

“This is a big part of why I constantly rail against financialized governance, btw,” he wrote. “It inherently has no defense/offense asymmetry, and so high levels of extraction are the only way to be stable. And, of course, it’s a big part of why I refuse to give up on DAOs entirely.”

Buterin went on by pointing out that staking yield is not completely a terrible thing, and if it does not exist, what you have is a few percent APY suboptimal return rates, something he says is “quite bad.”

The possible paths to solving this issue, he claims, are to reduce staking yield to about 0.2%, create a new category of staking that has yield almost as high as regular staking without the same slashing risk, or figure out how to make slashable staking compatible with usability as collateral.

According to him, the “‘slashing risk” to guard against is *both* self-contradiction, *and* being on the wrong side of an inactivity leak, i.e., engaging in a 51% censorship attack.’”

As far as he is concerned, folks think too much about the former and not enough about the latter.

He also urged anyone thinking of creating such a stablecoin to remember that a stablecoin cannot be secured with a fixed amount of ETH collateral because, in the event of large drops, they will need to be able to handle rebalancing.

Ethereum as a contrarian bet

The post on X that drew Buterin’s attention was from Gabriel Shapiro, aka @lex_node on X, a well-known crypto lawyer and Founder/CEO of MetaLeX, a project that sits at the intersection of law and smart contracts for DAOs.

In the post, he claimed it is becoming increasingly obvious that “Ethereum is a contrarian bet against most of what crypto VCs are betting on.”

He then proceeded to list what those things were, and they include gambling, CeDeFi, custodial stablecoins, and the neo-banks. He ended the post by claiming Ethereum seems more focused on “tripling down on disrupting power to enable sovereign individuals,” and in the comment section, many echoed his sentiment.

Most agreed that those things he listed had more to do with short-term value capture and continued control rather than the decentralization crypto was created to usher in.

“Ethereum’s contrarian bet is actually a bet on freedom itself,” one user wrote. “Eth bets on sovereignty while vcs chase casinos,” another added.

Buterin credits Bitcoin Maxis for avoiding corporate distractions

As Cryptopolitan reported yesterday, Vitalik Buterin called out the dangers of what he has tagged “corposlop” in the crypto and digital space. He described it as a toxic mix that leads to the creation of products that at first glance seem user-oriented, but in truth are created to disempower people.

Biuterin acknowledged that BTC maxis had incredible foresight in resisting ICOs and dismissing any tokens that’s not Bitcoin and arbitrary apps. He credited them for holding the line and keeping Bitcoin “sovereign” and not “corposlop.”

“The big error that many of them made was trying to achieve this goal with either government crackdowns or user disempowerment (keeping bitcoin script limited, and rejecting many categories of applications entirely),” Buterin wrote. “But their fear was real.”

Many in the comment section agree that Ethereum is some sort of last line in the fight to hold on to decentralization, but they also acknowledge that the grind toward true decentralization will be harder and much slower.

