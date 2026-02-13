Michael Burry is making bearish predictions about Palantir… again

Michael Burry is betting against Palantir again, and he wrote more than 10,000 words explaining why. He published the essay on Substack on Thursday.

In November, Michael disclosed put options against Palantir and Nvidia. That means he makes money if those stocks fall. He believes Palantir is overpriced right now.

Michael did not start with numbers. He started with Alex Karp.

Alex is the chief executive of Palantir. In The Philosopher in the Valley, written by Michael Steinberger, Alex is quoted saying, “You think it is helpful having a fluorescent green praying mantis coming into their offices telling them about German philosophy? Do you think that’s helpful? I can tell you it’s not helpful.”

Peter said, “My riff on Alex is that he’s working out some psychological issues where he has to do things in this really, really hard way versus the straightforward, easy way.”

Michael wrote that his criticism is not personal. He made it clear that:- “I have spent some time with Peter. I like him a lot. He’s a great guy. I have not met Alex, but the book made me appreciate him.”

Burry digs out Palantir’s history of losses and heavy spending to make his case

Before going public in late 2020, Palantir had a strong reputation in Washington and Silicon Valley. It worked with government agencies and powerful partners.

At the same time, it was losing serious money. When Palantir filed its S-1 in the summer of 2020, the numbers became public. As of June 30, 2020, Palantir had lost $3.96 billion in total. In 2018 and 2019 combined, it lost $1.2 billion.

Funding rounds were large. The biggest was Series K in 2019. It raised $899 million at $11.38 per share. Between financings, the company used revolving lines of credit to support cash flow.

In August 2020, just before the direct listing, the board awarded Alex $1.1 billion in stock options. Michael wrote, “If you have not realized it by now, the company really knows how to throw money around.”

Burry challenges the AI platform and the $300 billion valuation

Palantir was founded in 2003 by Peter Thiel and other Silicon Valley entrepreneurs with a mission to build software that helps governments, militaries, and corporations process large data sets.

In 2023, Palantir launched its Artificial Intelligence Platform, a system that allegedly connects large language models from OpenAI and Anthropic to customer data.

Since then, revenue growth has been steady for Palantir. Last year, the Thiel-backed company reported $4.5 billion in annual sales. That was up 56% from the year before. The stock surged about 450% over the past two years.

The company now has a market value near $300 billion. Wall Street analysts rate it overweight on average, based on MarketWatch data. When Michael revealed his short position last year, Alex responded publicly. He called betting against AI companies “making all the money” “super-weird” and “batshit crazy.”

Michael disagrees with the optimism. He argues that Palantir relies on third-party language models that are “systematically unreliable.” He cited a Stanford University paper that described reasoning failures in large language models.

He wrote that this matters for “legal reasoning, scientific reasoning, medical decision support, military targeting, and other truly mission critical tasks requiring 100 per cent precision and confidence grounded in real data.”

Burry points to uneven growth and predicts a lower valuation

Michael also wrote that many chief executives feel pressure to show they are using AI. That pressure drives demand for Palantir software today.

He warned that over time, AI tools could make data integration cheap enough for companies to handle on their own. He named Salesforce and Microsoft as well-funded competitors. He wrote, “They may pounce before or after savvy customers realise Emperor Palantir has no clothes.”

Michael examined regional growth numbers. U.S. commercial revenue rose 137% last year. International commercial revenue increased only 2%. He argued this suggests the business depends on engineers and close relationships on the ground. He said that looks more like consulting than pure SaaS.

Michael ended with a direct forecast. He wrote that the recent winning streak will not endure. He predicted the company will prove to be worth less than $100 billion. For now, the market prices Palantir far above that level. Michael is positioned for the opposite outcome.