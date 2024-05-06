Worldcoin and WienerAI Drive Bullish Momentum in the AI Crypto Market

The Worldcoin token price has increased more than 20% against a positive Uptrend in the AI (Artificial Intelligence) crypto market. However, such an increase coincidentally occurs due to noteworthy progress in the AI sphere and the endless growth trend of meme coins in the crypto world. The most recent presale hit of WienerAI—a themed canine genre of an AI meme coin—has significantly fueled investor interest in the doge meme coin market.

AI crypto and Worldcoin’s bullish performance.

AI crypto coins are now riding on the wake of these developments. These developments have successfully bestowed hope on the market participants after the AI technology. Consequently, there has been growth in the market capitalization from $40 billion with 7.48% growth.

The Worldcoin price on the one-day chart is currently trending, which means there is a case for higher highs for the coin as the price has been going up since. This bullish wedge pattern is then formed with the help of an inverse event retracement indicator, which determines a profit-taking area between 0.618 and 0.500.

The analysts‘ forecasting covers a range of 76% starting from the breakout point. The target price is assumed to be above $7.156, and crossing this level would be a favorable sign and a step in the reaching of the forecasted objective of $8.838. If the market got bullish from bullima, the price would increase to $9.532, indicating a return to the former range high of $11.972.

Relative Strength Index (RSI) supplements the discussion with its position well beyond the 50 mean indicated, which ultimately means that the buying pressure is also high. With this bull scenario in mind, in case the price doesn’t keep above support levels, most specifically at the given £3.013 seller congestion level, then the whole thesis won’t be relevant.

WienerAI: A promising alternative

WienerAI, the brain behind a new AI meme-based crypto-coin, appeared within the reach of the crypto community, proving to be bigger and better in the presale phase of the worth, having passed the mark of $1 million. The goal is to build on the positive outcomes from meme coins and AI tokens while positing a hybrid counterpart complete with the intellectual rigor of AI, the unwavering devotion of man’s best friend, and the crave-inducing power of wieners. The WAI (ERC20 token) of WienerAI, in the fashion of the other popular dog meme alts (Dogecoin), shows every indication of following the trend and eventually surpassing its performance at Altcoins.

Based on their expectations, crypto fans and analysts see WienerAI as having tremendous growth potential, and some of them expect even 100x growth of its value. With 20% of the total token supply assigned for the staking rewards program, investors are rewarded passively through staking their WAI tokens, with a maximum APY of 853% annually. Thus, they can earn a decent revenue. Over one billion tokens of WAI have already been delegated to the staking, which is evidence of the community’s big interest in and activity in this project.