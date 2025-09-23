BubbleMaps puts up $2M in rewards for reporting crypto scams

BubbleMaps has launched an initiative to incentivize the reporting of scams and suspicious activity within the crypto community.

Security is a growing concern in the cryptocurrency space, and while community members often step in against bad actors, BubbleMaps is now looking to incentivize those efforts and encourage more advocates to join in.

ANNOUNCING THE INTEL DESK Crypto had no memory. No accountability. Until now Powered by $BMT pic.twitter.com/gqflO5Np4Y — Bubblemaps (@bubblemaps) September 23, 2025

BubbleMaps puts up community bounty

BubbleMaps, a blockchain analytics platform best known for its bubble-style visualizations of blockchain data, has launched Intel Desk, which is a new initiative that rewards individuals within the crypto community for reporting scams, insider dealings, and other suspicious activity.

The program is designed to crowdsource intelligence from the community and will distribute close to $2M worth of its BMT tokens over the course of its first year.

Intel Desk is the first major utility for the BMT token, which was launched in March and is currently listed on exchanges including Binance. Through the initiative, around 30 million BMT tokens, which are about 3% of the supply, will be distributed through seasonal airdrops to contributors who report impactful findings.

Presently, at roughly $0.0647 per BMT, the rewards pool equates to nearly $2M, with BMT’s overall market capitalization standing above $16M.

“Every quarter, we’ll organize airdrops for the top contributors: the ones who helped with the most impactful cases. All they need to do is connect their X and claim.” BubbleMaps co-founder and CEO Nicolas Vaiman said, explaining the process.

Sleuths of the crypto community are already active on X, where they post research threads and expose scams. However, Vaiman stated that Intel Desk adds permanence and structure to those efforts.

The platform will index posts, attach them to relevant cases, and make them easier to reference for both the public and investigators. BubbleMaps said these contributions effectively act as a distributed warning system, often identifying risks more quickly than traditional compliance or investigative firms.

Intel Desk will also share the fees collected from users who create or vote on cases with contributors. In the longer term, BubbleMaps plans to introduce community-funded bounties, allowing anyone to post an investigation challenge backed with BMT tokens. Individuals who provide value in response will be rewarded from that bounty pool.

“Think of it as an intelligence marketplace, but with rewards spread across multiple contributors,” Vaiman said.

BubbleMaps sics community on scams, repeat offenders, and shady behavior

While many crypto intelligence efforts focus narrowly on fraud and hacks, Intel Desk is casting a wider net. Users of Intel Desk can flag suspicious token launches, questionable marketing campaigns, and potentially deceptive insider or influencer behavior. According to Vaiman, this is key to preventing bad actors from returning under new identities.

“Retail moves on too fast, even after a big scam. No one tracks who’s behind what, so the same actors keep coming back,” Vaiman said. “Intel Desk helps break that loop. It keeps a trace, gives people a reputation, and makes it easier to spot red flags before things blow up again.”

BubbleMaps itself has already built credibility in surfacing hidden patterns in blockchain data. The company, which was founded in 2022, reports around 300,000 monthly active users. It has gained recognition for its visualizations, which map token holder relationships into bubbles, making clustering and connections easier to identify.

Earlier in 2025, the company revealed that a pseudonymous trader Naseem, had earned over $100M trading the official TRUMP memecoin, drawing significant attention in the industry.

