BTCC tokenized gold trading surges 809% to $5.7B as market sees record growth

BTCC’s tokenized gold trading volume surged 809% from Q1 to Q4 2025, reaching $5.72 billion for the year.

BTCC’s three gold-backed perpetual futures products, GOLDUSDT, PAXGUSDT, and XAUTUSDT, were key contributors to the platform’s expansion.

BTCC plans to widen tokenization beyond gold, targeting additional commodities and traditional financial products as institutional demand rises.

BTCC exchange closed 2025 on a high, best reflected by over $5.7 billion in tokenized gold trading that it processed during the year. The last quarter of the year was the most explosive, with 809% volume growth in the final three months compared to the first quarter.

The cryptocurrency exchange, which opened shop in 2011, saw its fourth-quarter trading volume reach $2.74 billion, accounting for 48% of its annual activity. Those numbers amounted to a 130% quarter-over-quarter growth.

How did tokenized gold perform in 2025?

Tokenized gold had a year for the record books in 2025, with its market capitalization increasing by 177%. It rose from $1.6 billion to $4.4 billion, according to data from CEX.IO.

The growth of tokenized gold also accounted for about 25% of the net growth in real-world assets (RWAs).

Trading volume reached $178 billion in 2025 for the year, with fourth-quarter activity peaking above $126 billion. More than 115,000 new wallet addresses entered the category, which was fourteen times what it saw in 2024.

It may come as a surprise to some, but tokenized gold performed better than the actual gold, with its market growing in size by over 2.6 times.

A reason for the rise in tokenized gold trading activities lies in the fact that it is being done on crypto platforms like BTCC, where there are features like 24-hour trading without the restrictions found on traditional platforms. Transactions are also relatively faster.

By trading volume, tokenized gold would rank as the second-largest gold investment product globally, trailing only SPDR Gold Shares.

Central banks buying gold kept the markets busy, with another 755 tonnes expected to be taken off the market in 2026, according to market forecasts. JP Morgan has projected gold prices moving towards $5,000 per ounce by the end of 2026. Gold currently trades at over $4,611 per ounce as of the time of writing.

“The 809% surge from Q1 to Q4 reflects gold’s rally driven by geopolitical tensions and policy uncertainty,” said Marcus Chen, Product Manager at BTCC Exchange.

Chen also stated that BTCC’s tokenized products give its users direct access to trade with cryptocurrency while gold continues to hit record highs.

Tether, Paxos Gold were in demand

BTCC currently offers three tokenized gold perpetual futures products, each serving distinct trader needs.

GOLDUSDT tracks spot gold prices for direct exposure and hedging strategies. PAXGUSDT which is PAX Gold, is an Ethereum-based token launched by Paxos under New York Department of Financial Services regulation (NYDFS), with each token backed by one troy ounce of physical gold.

XAUTUSDT is issued by Tether for cryptocurrency market circulation and is also backed by physical gold with on-chain transferability for decentralized finance integration.

The $5.72 billion in annual tokenized gold trading represents about 10.7% of BTCC’s total tokenized futures volume of $53.1 billion for 2025, as reported in the exchange’s fourth-quarter growth report.

BTCC will expand tokenized product offerings

BTCC exchange has positioned itself at the intersection of crypto trading and tokenized real-world assets as more institutional adoption of blockchain-based financial products continues to be on the rise.

“Gold is just the beginning,” Chen said, speaking about how it plans to meet the projected demand for tokenized assets in 2026, before adding: “We’re actively working on expanding into other commodities and traditional finance products. With what we’ve built here, BTCC is ready to bring tokenization to a much wider range of assets and make them accessible to traders everywhere.”