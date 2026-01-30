🔥 Trade with Pros on Discord → 21 Days Free (No Card)JOIN FREE
Track all markets on TradingView
BTCDeribitETH

BTC options signal shift to bearish hedging

2 mins read
905005
BTC options signal shift to bearish hedging.

Contents

1. Options bring downside protection to $75,000 per BTC
2. Will BTC recover after the options expiry?
Share link:

In this post:

  • On January 30, $7.5B of BTC options expired with a put-call ratio of 0.48.
  • Options trading expanded on the annual position rollover, in addition to more downside hedging.
  • BTC traded with extreme fear, sparking positions to protect from a dip to $75,000.

BTC options on Deribit went through their first monthly expiry in 2026, serving as an indicator of market sentiment. Positions point to bearish hedging as BTC unraveled to the $82,000 range. 

On Friday, 91,000 BTC options contracts expired with a put-call ratio of 0.48 and maximum pain at $90,000. The contracts had a notional value of $7.6B. Another $1.19B in ETH contracts expired, with a put-call ratio of 0.68. 

The January expiry is the first big event following the rollover from 2025. The notional options expiring today accounted for 25% of open interest, for a total of $9B. Call options dominated, signaling a bearish ratio with protections from a further downside for BTC and ETH. 

As BTC faces uncertain demand and range-bound trading, the options event further sent out a sentiment indicator of bearish expectations. 

Options bring downside protection to $75,000 per BTC

As BTC and ETH entered another downtrend in the past week, signs of fear once again spread on the crypto market. The early 2026 trading followed the unraveling in Q4 2025. For now, BTC finds support at the $80,000 level, while ETH holds above $2,500. 

In the past month, downside protection positions shifted from $85,000 to $80,000. Contracts for the months ahead point to a higher probability for a shift to $80,000, rather than a run to $120,000.

See also  Circle’s USDC sees remarkable growth in Asian remittances and trade finance in latest report
BTC options signal shift to bearish hedging.
BTC options showed expanded downside protection, with a lower probability of a hike to $120,000. | Source: CoinGlass.

The most numerous contracts are now at the $80,000 psychological level, and another accumulation of put contracts at $75,000 per BTC. The latest market cycle showed elevated options trading activity, as positions aimed for better protection from a bear market. 

The latest options expiry event saw a higher trading volume, mostly due to the new year rollover. Based on Deribit data, market makers and active traders have significant cash reserves and are ready to use options as a form of bearish hedging. 

Will BTC recover after the options expiry?

Historically, BTC trading often shifted directions following significant options expiry events. Options expiry is often seen as a source of price pressure ahead of the event, as traders try to push the price to a profitable options position. 

Following this week’s expiry, BTC traded at $82,252.43, while ETH sank to $2,717.77. BTC is trading with a sentiment of extreme fear, expecting even lower drawdowns. 

To date in January, BTC is down by 3.35%, in a traditionally slow month during multiple cycles. The asset is now nearly 120 days from its all-time peak, with a 30% drawdown, setting bearish expectations of corrections as low as $40,000.

BTC traders are also noticing BTC is rejecting any attempt to move above $90,000, potentially pointing to deliberate selling. The coin increased its volatility in January, shifting to lower ranges after several liquidation events.

See also  Solana price analysis: SOL price slips to $84 as bears maintain the downtrend

Want your project in front of crypto’s top minds? Feature it in our next industry report, where data meets impact.

Share link:

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Most read

Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Editor's choice

Loading Editor's Choice articles...
SEARCH
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

- The Crypto newsletter that keeps you ahead -

Markets move fast.

We move faster.

Subscribe to Cryptopolitan Daily and get timely, sharp, and relevant crypto insights straight to your inbox.

  • Breaking news & regulatory updates
  • Expert analysis on market trends
  • No hype, just facts that matter

Join now and
never miss a move.

Get in. Get the facts.
Get ahead.

Subscribe to CryptoPolitan