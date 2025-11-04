🔥 14 Days Free → Join Our Discord Trading Room GET ACCESS
Track all markets on TradingView
BTC

BTC cost basis builds support at $99,000 after latest downturn

2 mins read
852677
BTC cost basis builds support at $99,000 after latest downturn

Contents

1. BTC prepares for return to $100,000
2. Will BTC return with a short squeeze?
Share link:

In this post:

  • BTC sank below $104,000 briefly, based on whale spot selling and derivative liquidations.
  • Cost basis points to $99,000 as a historical support level.
  • Traders remain cautious, as open interest remains low after the October 10-11 deleveraging.

BTC dipped to the $103,000 range, extending the losses from Monday. The leading coin lost some of its recent cost basis support levels, leaving the last support at $99,000. 

BTC lost another support level after dipping below $104,000 on Tuesday. The market showed increasing fragility, pushing BTC down to $103,668. 

BTC cost basis builds support at $99,000 after the latest downturn
BTC crashed to $103,000 a day after losing the $109,000 cost-basis support from recent buyers. | Source: Coingecko

Based on recent Glassnode data, BTC lost the $109,000 cost basis, where 85% of the supply was in profit. The next level of support is at $99,000 and may serve as a local market bottom or support. 

The BTC selling and fearful trading continued on Tuesday, as both retail and whales bet against BTC. The leading coin is now over $20,000 below its record valuation, sparking fears of a bear market. 

The current BTC trading happens under conditions of extreme fear, as the Crypto Fear and Greed Index dipped to 21 points. Until recently, the index was at a neutral position, still awaiting a recovery for BTC. The most recent price moves show a shift to a potential bear market. 

During the latest downturn, profit-taking continued. A whale that held for 14 years sold 10,000 BTC for over $1B, after acquiring the assets for just $1.54. Some of the whale selling was absorbed by new wallets buying the dip. 

See also  Tokyo inflation hits 2.8% fueling BOJ rate hike case

BTC prepares for return to $100,000

Based on Polymarket predictions, BTC has a high probability of returning to $100,000. In the past day, the probability rose from 60% to over 70%. 

BTC has also shown an ability to rebound quickly after selling, moving above $104,000 within minutes of the latest dip. 

So far, the market has absorbed significant selling from whales, as well as retail buyers, without causing a deep capitulation. BTC is still mostly held for the long term, though holders were willing to take profits. 

Will BTC return with a short squeeze? 

Based on the liquidation heatmap, a BTC short squeeze is not as probable. During previous periods, BTC often rallied to liquidate short positions. Recently, liquidity accumulated around the $112,000 and $115,000 levels, but those positions were closed. 

The new liquidation heatmap shows BTC short liquidity accumulated around the $108,000 level, though the positions were smaller. 

BTC open interest also moved lower to $32.6B. Since October 11, traders have not rushed to rebuild open interest, instead waiting for a directional move. 

See also  Anti-CZ Whale shorts $ASTER, now sitting on over $21M in unrealized profit

As of November, BTC is awaiting a bounce while watching the weekly close levels. A close under $103,000 for the week is seen as another signal of a potential bear market. 

BTC is now repeating the price moves from early November in 2024, which later turned into a year-end rally. In the long term, BTC is still seen as revisiting new all-time peaks, though short-term market corrections are also causing pain.

Get $50 free to trade crypto when you sign up to Bybit now

Share link:

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Most read

Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Editor's choice

Loading Editor's Choice articles...
SEARCH
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

- The Crypto newsletter that keeps you ahead -

Markets move fast.

We move faster.

Subscribe to Cryptopolitan Daily and get timely, sharp, and relevant crypto insights straight to your inbox.

  • Breaking news & regulatory updates
  • Expert analysis on market trends
  • No hype, just facts that matter

Join now and
never miss a move.

Get in. Get the facts.
Get ahead.

Subscribe to CryptoPolitan