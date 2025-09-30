BTC buying pressure returns to early 2024 levels.

BTC buying pressure remains low, signaling the caution of market participants. Buyer taker volumes have fallen to levels not seen since the start of 2024.

BTC buying demand remains low, reaching levels not seen since the start of 2024. Based on the taker buy volume levels, BTC is now accumulated cautiously, with no sense of urgency.

The trend applies to all crypto exchanges, but its clearer on Binance. The one-month average of taker buy volumes is now similar to levels from early 2024, before the year-end bull rally.

In the past quarter, there have been almost no rapid spikes of taker volumes, or FOMO buying. Instead, whales kept accumulating, though at a slower pace. Binance retained robust volumes while BTC dipped to $109,000, but in the days after that, buying showed significant weakness. On the open market, traders did not rush to buy the dip, as during previous cycles.

For others, the relatively low but constant buying is also a signal of quiet accumulation, instead of panic-buying. As Cryptopolitan reported earlier, sellers are also not capitulating, causing a limited pressure on the BTC price.

As with other signs of market weakness, BTC is showing signs of stagnation. The potential scenarios are a market recovery, or a prolonged period of sideways trading.

BTC is now closely watched for a rebound in sentiment and a return to more active buying. For now, the caution signals a fear for moving into a bearish phase, making the current price levels less favorable for accumulation. A surge in taker buy volumes may be one of the first signals for a sentiment shift.

The current deleveraging event shifted into a phase of slow recovery. BTC moved close to the $114,000 range, before dropping back to $113,330 as the rally did not spark sufficient demand.

The current price levels led to a neutral sentiment based on the fear and greed index. BTC is still on track to end September in the green, which historically correlates with gains in October. As the end of Q3 approached, BTC took a step back on most metrics. Open interest slid to $38B, down $1B in the past few days.

Historically, BTC has ended September in the green only three times, translating the gains into a record year-end rally. However, the expectation is still not causing a rush to buy BTC, until the pattern is confirmed. Buyers also await additional dips to a lower range, before betting on gains in October.

BTC trading returns to a tight range

The cautious BTC sentiment translated into a tighter trading range for derivative markets. BTC is now bound by liquidity for short positions just above $115,000, and longs just under $113,000.

Any short-term price moves may start with liquidating those positions on either side, though still not able to spark a bigger BTC rally.

BTC is also closely watched for a CME gap at $110,000. Historically, CME bets get filled by crypto native markets, suggesting another potential downturn.

