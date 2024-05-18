A recent poll suggests that 60% of UK drivers are convinced they are better than automatic AI-driven vehicle technologies.

The UK government hopes to allocate big budgets to help transform the automotive industry, hoping for driverless vehicles on their roads in the future.

British Motorists’ Negative Attitude to AI Vehicle System

In a VWFS research undertaken on 2,078 motorists, a vast majority feel that Autonomous Vehicles may not respond faster than human drivers. Despite former Prime Minister Boris Johnson declaring his experience working with the self-driving mechanism of Tesla as positive, people are still quite skeptical regarding this technology.

The study found that 39% of drivers mentioned technological failures or mishaps as their main concern, while 10% worried they could become bored with not actively driving. However, 27% of the interviewees regard this as a possibility, as might be the case if the switch to autonomous vehicles does not disadvantage 30% of drivers. The VWFS official said it should let the public know the safety protocols and the benefits of self-driving vehicles.

Public Funding of AI-Driven Technology

The Automated Vehicles Bill is expected to receive Royal Assent later this year. Up until 2030, an investment of £150 million is expected to be made in autonomous vehicles. This project aspires to turn the UK into one of the most advanced developers in the field, looking beyond the tepid public opinion.

While the motoring trade organization hails technology as how too many people could be saved from death on the roads, it could also stimulate economic growth and development. However, the survey findings underline the need for developing a more informed and presumably more confident society regarding reliability and service effects on the end user.

With self-driving vehicles, the possibility of decreasing the number of accidents and saving lives arises. However, a trade body representative in the automotive industry said addressing public concerns to prioritize the potential advantages is necessary.

