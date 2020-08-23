Coinbase CEO, Brian Armstrong has shown his displeasure at the crypto restrictions placed by Apple.

In light of the crypto restrictions placed by Apple, Brian Armstrong said in a tweet on August 23 that the renowned firm was hostile and restricting the digital assets industry.

The CEO also said Apple has been trying so hard to limit their clients from venturing into crypto in the past few years, which is not a good move. In his argument, the company had no reason to block the new Coinbase initiative, Coinbase Earn and some browsers that were developed by decentralized finance outfits.

Taking to Twitter, the CEO said:

Apple has shown that they are not a fan of digital assets for some years now and they have put that into life by limiting its crypto savvy users from earning digital assets and using some dApp browsers.

An example of how the crypto restrictions placed by apple affected the firm was when Coinbase announced that it was to remove some dApp function that its browser possessed so as not to breach the rules of the app store.

Armstrong said the removal of that function was a hindering factor as they wanted to launch their clients into another innovation in finance.

Apple is presently in a legal battle with gaming outfit Fortnite

News made the rounds in 2018 after Apple ordered Coinbase to remove a feature in their app, which allowed users to collect digital assets. That was not the first time it would happen as Apple had previously removed the Coinbase app from its app store without prior warning or explanation on why it was removed.

While it is noted that Apple is hostile towards the digital assets industry, The Vice President of its Apple Pay branch was on CNN where she said crypto had a very good future ahead. Asides the crypto restrictions placed by Apple, it is presently in a legal battle with Fortnite because the latter started to receive direct payments from its users.