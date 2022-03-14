Cryptopolitan is glad to announce BoundlessPay, a blockchain platform that provides cryptocurrency management, saving, payment, and investment solutions, as the guest project for the next Web3 Masterminds.

The session will be live-streamed on Monday, 14th March at 3 PM UTC across all Cryptopolitan and Forward Protocol’s social media channels.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of BoundlessPay Franklin Peters shall be the guest speaker representing BoundlessPay. Peters will be speaking with Forward Protocol co-founder Mitch Rankin on Boundless’ mission and other mind-blowing topics about cryptocurrency, blockchain, Web 3.0, etc.

Web3 Masterminds is a live cryptocurrency talk show hosted by Cryptopolitan and sponsored by Forward Protocol, a technology platform that provides cost-effective blockchain toolkits that connect the value-driven economy.

About BoundlessPay

Boundlesspay is a secure application that turns your cell phone into a mobile bank. The platform provides businesses with options to create and manage crypto/fiat accounts through its mobile application. Its pre-installed digital wallet and debit card enable storing and spending of cryptocurrencies across merchants globally.

Boundless serves in over 13 countries, and with more than 5,000 registered users, the platform enables individuals to access crypto loans, pay utilities, invest in digital currencies, and access decentralized finance services right from the app.

About Forward Protocol

Forward Protocol is the “WordPress for Web3.0.” The protocol uses a no-code and easy-to-deploy model to facilitate seamless deployment of blockchain applications spanning NFT, DeFi, Gamification, AI, ML, and Social Tokens. Forward Protocol’s toolkits make it easier for businesses and individuals to leverage Web 3.0 and blockchain technology.

