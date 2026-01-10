Boozman weighs delaying crypto bill markup as Bipartisan talks advance

Senator John Boozman is considering delaying a planned markup of a major cryptocurrency bill as bipartisan negotiations continue to make progress. The Republican from Arkansas and Chair of the Senate Agriculture Committee had originally scheduled the session for January 15.

The bill itself would create clear rules for cryptocurrency. As cryptocurrency has gained worldwide popularity, US lawmakers have been working to establish rules that outline how it should operate, who oversees it, and how to protect individuals who use it.

Boozman’s committee is one of the key groups responsible for shaping crypto market structure legislation, and bipartisan agreement is seen as important for the bill’s long-term success.

Boozman may consider moving the date if talks between Republicans and Democrats continue to make progress. This week, Boozman and Senator Cory Booker, a Democrat from New Jersey, held more talks. Booker is the main Democratic negotiator on this crypto bill. If both sides make real progress over the weekend, Boozman could delay the vote so that more Senators from both parties can support the bill together.

On Thursday morning, Boozman said he would still hold a vote next week, regardless of whether there is bipartisan support or not. But he is now open to delaying if it helps build a stronger agreement. Boozman’s spokesperson, Sara Lasure, said the Senator “remains committed to advancing a bipartisan bill” and that the date has not changed yet.

Senate moves to clear up US crypto rules and protect investors

The crypto bill aims to clarify confusion in the United States about who regulates crypto trading and investing. Currently, various agencies share responsibility. The CFTC oversees certain aspects, while the SEC oversees others.

This has created confusion among companies and investors, who are unsure which rules apply to them. Some aspects of crypto trading are modern and fast, but the laws are outdated and do not align well with new technology. This makes it more difficult to protect ordinary people from scams. It also makes it hard for companies to know what they are allowed to do.

The new bill would establish clear rules to ensure everyone understands who is in charge and how crypto trading should operate. The goal is to protect individuals who buy or trade cryptocurrency, promote fair business practices, and prevent cheating or confusion. Some Senators also believe that clear rules will help America stay competitive, as other countries have already established laws governing cryptocurrencies.

The Agriculture Committee is responsible for parts of the bill that involve the CFTC. The Senate Banking Committee is responsible for parts that deal with the SEC. The Banking Committee is also planning to have its own crypto markup on January 15, the same day as the Agriculture Committee. This means two groups in the Senate are moving simultaneously on different aspects of the same larger cryptocurrency plan.

White House officials are also paying close attention. People in the White House want the Senate to move forward this month. One key official involved is David Sacks, a senior adviser who focuses on crypto and artificial intelligence. He and others have encouraged both committees to hold their markups in January.

Bipartisan talks will decide the fate of the crypto bill

Currently, there are several possible outcomes. If talks between Republicans and Democrats continue to make progress, Boozman could delay the markup to build stronger support across both parties. That would help the bill pass more easily in the future. If there is insufficient progress, Boozman may proceed on January 15, even without the support of many Democrats.

If both the Agriculture Committee and the Banking Committee pass their parts of the bill, the crypto plan can move to the full Senate, where every Senator can debate and vote. If either committee fails to pass its section, the bill could be delayed for weeks or even months.

Most lawmakers agree that crypto needs stricter rules. However, they do not always agree on what those rules should entail. Some want stronger consumer protection. Others want looser rules to support innovation. That is why bipartisan talks are important. With both sides working together, there is a better chance of making rules that last.

