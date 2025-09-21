FREE REPORT: A New Way to Earn Passive Income in 2025 DOWNLOAD
Tether’s CEO reports Bolivian auto dealers now accept USDT

1. Bolivia embraces stablecoin payments
  • Toyota, BYD, and Yamaha now accept USDT payments in Bolivia, according to pictures attached to a tweet by Tether’s CEO.
  • Bolivia is seeing growing adoption of stablecoins, with cryptocurrency transactions rising significantly and banks offering custodial services for USDT.
  • Financial institutions in Bolivia have also adapted, with Banco Bisa reportedly launching custodial services for USDT in October 2024.

Auto industry leaders Toyota, BYD, and Yamaha have begun accepting USDT payments in Bolivia. Stablecoin adoption is on the rise in the country as Bolivians look for cover from the stalling economy.

Tether’s CEO, Paolo Ardoino, shared an update on September 21, 2025, that major automotive brands Toyota, BYD, and Yamaha have begun accepting its USDT stablecoin as payment in Bolivia.

Bolivia embraces stablecoin payments

Bolivia has been ramping up efforts to integrate digital currencies into its economy. In June 2025, Bolivia’s Central Bank reported a 630% increase in cryptocurrency transactions, totaling $294M in the first half of the year.

The integration of USDT payments by Toyota, BYD, and Yamaha offers Bolivian consumers an alternative to the traditional payment methods, particularly for high-value transactions such as vehicle purchases. The slogan “Tu vehículo en dólares digital” which translates as “Your vehicle in digital dollars” was written in a photo Tether’s CEO Paolo Ardoino posted to his X account, which is a mantra backing the strong pivot towards digital currency adoption.

Banco Bisa reportedly launched custodial services for USDT in October 2024. Stablecoins have gained popularity in other Latin American countries as citizens look for cover from local currency volatility. Per Dune Analytics’ records from July, dollar-backed USDT and USDC accounted for more than 90% of all exchange activity.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Subscribe to CryptoPolitan