CEA Industries, a BNB-focused treasury firm, has filed a registration statement for $500 million PIPE plus $750 million in potential warrant proceeds. The filing was completed last Friday through the S-3 automatic registration structure.

David Namdar, CEO of CEA Industries, outlined the company’s upcoming priorities and progress within the BNB-focused treasury strategy. He emphasized that the firm is building on its early adoption of BNB, describing it as a leading digital asset supported by a large ecosystem of centralized and decentralized exchanges alongside Web3 applications.

BNC authorizes $250 million for share buyback programme

CEA Industries (BNC), formerly VAPE, has accumulated its holdings to 418,888 BNB tokens since August 5, valued at $368 million. The asset has gained 18.8% over the past month, with a YTD of 42.52%.

The current market cap is $139.95 billion, with a total supply of 139.18M BNB. BNC holds about 0.3% of the current total supply and needs just 0.7% to reach its goal of accumulating 1% of BNB.

CEO David Namdar noted that the company’s approach parallels other treasury strategies, such as MicroStrategy, which adopted Bitcoin. He highlighted Saylors’ initiative to grow from an initial $425 million to over $70 billion in holdings, suggesting that CEA is at the start of such a trajectory with BNB. He believes that BNB is still undervalued despite a record performance this year, currently trading at $1004.53.

CEA Industries also authorized $250 million to be invested in a share buyback programme. The program will capture discounts to the net asset value, enhancing concentration of BNB per share and increasing shareholder value. According to the company, the program will be regulated and limited in volume.

Namdar stated that CEA confirmed that the company would begin issuing more details on the NAV indicators and dashboards to track the treasury activities and asset strength, as well as maintain consistent reporting and transparency. Binance serves more than 250 million customers across the globe, offering daily utility in trading fee discounts on major exchanges and gas fees across over 4000 apps.

CEA Industries’ stock falls 15.7% on NASDAQ today

According to CEA, BNB’s deflationary supply model is a structural driver of its strategic treasury. The token supply halves every quarter, ultimately shrinking the circulating supply. This contrasts with other blockchains like Ethereum and Solana, which experience inflationary pressures. The firm believes the mechanism aligned with Bitcoin’s halving dynamic is essential for long-term growth.

Namdar outlined BNB’s performance this year, saying it’s the only token to consistently outshine Bitcoin in price since 2017. He also highlighted that holders could benefit from yield opportunities such as airdrops, token allocations, custody incentives, and ecosystem-driven rewards. He added that CEA continues to maintain reserves to support upcoming acquisitions, describing the reserve as dry powder.

If BNC fully executes the treasury plan, including the potential $750 million warrants, its holdings could exceed $1.25 billion. CEA Industries’ stock on NASDAQ has dropped 15.7% today, trading at $8.15 from the previous close of $9.69.

Nanolabs is the second-largest BNB treasury, with current holdings of 128,000 valued at $128.24 million. The firm initiated its $1 billion BNB accumulation strategy in July with an initial purchase of 74,315 tokens worth $50 million at an average price of $672.45.

Cryptopolitan reported that the firm targets securing 5% to 10% of BNB’s total circulating supply. The firm also participates in BTC accumulation, with the recent increase of 600 BTC via convertible notes, some of which it divested to BNB. Treasury accumulations have fueled the growth in BNB price, which has seen a 58% over the past six months.

